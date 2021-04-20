Henry Cejudo explains why Jake Paul will beat Tyron Woodley in a boxing match

Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley have been making the news after a potential boxing match between the two was spoken of. Following his knockout victory against Ben Askren on April 17th at the Mercedez-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, Jake Paul was seen in a minor altercation backstage with Woodley. Having been friends for several years owing to wrestling, Askren hopes for the 39-year old Woodley to enter the ring against Paul.

"I would love Tyron to whoop him up. Tyron wants to fight Oscar De La Hoya but I would love Tyron to fight Jake Paul. He's a significantly better boxer than I am so that would be my guy."

While the world may have expressed hysteria after Jake Paul's victory, former UFC two-division world champion Henry Cejudo says he saw it coming the whole way. Taking to Twitter in an attempt to elucidate the facts, he said:

"You got to give credit where credit is due. Even though he beat up a mediocre guy that nothing but wrestling with mediocre hands like Ben, I felt bad. But at the same time I am kind of pissed at him [Askren]. Coz he did talk a lot and its not just about you getting attention. If you want to go out there, you better actually go out there and perform."

Going into the fight, there seemed to be a great deal of dislike between Jake Paul and Ben Askren. Flapping gums on social media to get inside the other person's head, the duo used multiple means to do so. But come fight night, YouTube sensation Jake Paul turned things around in an instant with an overhand right. Crashing into the canvas right after, Askren was deemed unfit to continue by referee Brian Stutts.

Enjoy saying you are a fighter for another day. Try that shit against me i'm catching a body @jakepaul And you mob with hoes. I wouldn't walk into a pillow fight with them. https://t.co/CKVwEH5Yj2 — Tyron T-Wood Woodley (@TWooodley) April 18, 2021

Jake Paul wants to take them all

Disappointed by his performance, a visibly irritated Askren was seen prophecizing a future matchup between Tyron Woodley and Ben Askren. While Askren believes that Woodley will go on to beat Paul, Henry Cejudo seems to be of another opinion.

"You guys are going to think I am crazy, but I personally think that Jake Paul will beat Tyron Woodley. Why? Its because Tyron Woodley has all that muscle and when he fights, he gets tired. He only has that overhand right. Its good and its viscious, but in an 8-round fight with a kid that has a chip on his shoulder and wants to demonstrate to the world, he will beat the average guy with average hands in the UFC."

Why Jake Paul beat Ben Askren and why I feel he “WOULD BEAT” Tyron Woodley. @fanatic_wrestling pic.twitter.com/KmAS0rWenq — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) April 20, 2021

Who do you have in a possible showdown between Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley? Be sure to leave us with your thoughts and opinions in the comment section below!