Henry Cejudo wants UFC contract for fighter, Dillon Danis reveals Logan Paul threat, Bryce Hall wins bare-knuckle debut: MMA News Roundup

Welcome to Sportskeeda's daily MMA News Roundup, where we present the biggest UFC updates and other stories from the world of mixed martial arts.

In today's issue, we talk Henry Cejudo's campaign for a UFC contract for a fighter, and Dillon Danis says Logan Paul has threatened to walk away from their fight. Elsewhere, YouTuber Bryce Hall wins bare-knuckle debut.

#3. Henry Cejudo campaigns for UFC contract for Reyes Cortez Jr.

Henry Cejudo believes the UFC could be making a mistake by not offering Reyes Cortez Jr. a contract.

Cortez Jr. recently appeared on 'Dana White's Contender Series', hoping to earn himself a statement win. He faced Payton Talbott but despite a valiant effort, came up short on the judges' scorecards.

Following the loss, 'JR' took to X (formerly Twitter) and stated that his dream isn't over yet. The fighter also addressed the UFC brass and offered his services should they ever need a fighter to come in on short notice.

Reyes Cortez Jr. has support in his corner. Former double champ Henry Cejudo weighed in and stated the UFC should sign him so they can secure the first brother-sister duo in the promotion. Cortez Jr. is the brother of women's flyweight contender Tracy Cortez. Cejudo stated on X:

"Let's give this man a shot @danawhite @seanshelby Let's have the first brother sister duo in UFC history!"

Henry Cejudo's tweet

#2. Dillon Danis claims Logan Paul has threatened to walk away from their fight

Dillon Danis recently suggested his boxing bout against Logan Paul may be in jeopardy. 'El Jefe' has claimed that Paul has threatened to walk away from their fight unless he censors content he has posted about him and his fiancée, Nina Agdal.

The pair are set to go head-to-head as one of two main event bouts on the MF & DAZN: X Series – The Prime Card on October 14. Alongside Paul and Danis, KSI will face Tommy Fury.

Since their fight was announced, Danis has lived up to his trolling ways by regularly taking aim at Logan Paul and his fiancée. A common theme amongst the posts is Danis sharing photos of Agdal and her former partners.

Now, in a series of tweets, Danis has claimed he has been approached by Paul and Misfits Boxing and asked to censor his content:

"Apparently Misfits is censoring me saying i went too far and threatening to pull the fight wtf"

Check out Danis' tweets here:

Dillon Danis on X

#1. YouTuber Bryce Hall wins bare-knuckle debut

TikToker and YouTube star Bryce Hall has made the perfect start to his career in Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC).

The 23-year-old faced the hardened Gee Perez at the BKFC 48 event and showed little sign of inexperience. Hall demonstrated his promise early by dropping Perez inside the first round as he dominated his opponent.

Hall was fired up and ready to continue his momentum in the second round but his opponent's corner soon called a stop to the fight, resulting in a medical stoppage and a TKO win for the internet sensation.

Catch the highlights of the fight here: