"Hey grandpa, what happened now?" - Islam Makhachev and RDA continue trading barbs on social media

UFC lightweight Islam Makhachev is on a roll right now after he beat Thiago Moises. He called out several people in the division's top ten, but former lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos seems to be at the top of his list.

The two have been engaged in a heated war of words on social media over the last few days, with Makhachev even referring to the Brazilian as "grandpa." In his latest tweet, the Dagestani went after RDA yet again. He said:

"Hey grandpa, what happened now? Trying to find excuses to quit? Take the fight and start training, don’t be a p***y."

Hey grandpa, what happened now? 😀 trying to find excuses to quit? Take the fight and start training, don’t be a pussy. https://t.co/YMIfGGMHlB — Makhachev Islam (@MAKHACHEVMMA) July 26, 2021

Islam Makhachev was replying to a tweet from dos Anjos, who asked him to meet in the cage. They engaged in a back and forth, and Makhachev trolled dos Anjos for calling him out after his rank was updated.

The updated rankings for the UFC lightweight division saw Islam Makhachev make a jump from ninth place to number five. On the contrary, Rafael dos Anjos dropped down by one place to reach number seven.

It would make sense for RDA to fight the Dagestani wrestler, and his fans would love to see if he still has the skills to compete with the best fighters in the lightweight division. Meanwhile, if Islam Makhachev continues on this incredible run, he'll fight for the lightweight title in no time.

Makhachev is already on an eight-fight winning streak, and a win over RDA would be huge for him to make his case in front of the UFC faithful. Meanwhile, they keep talking trash to each other on Twitter.

Rafael dos Anjos replies to Islam Makhachev's barrage

RDA is one of the legends of UFC, and he has faced some incredible competition at both welterweight and lightweight. His last fight was a win over the now-retired Paul Felder, who went all five rounds with the Brazilian fighter.

Rafael dos Anjos got the win and is now looking to get some momentum going forward. He retweeted a fan's tweet, which included a video of his highlight reel, and added that people forget the kind of performances he has put on across his career.

People forget...nice GIF https://t.co/GHHASqO9wq — Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) July 26, 2021

