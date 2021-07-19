Hilarious memes on the internet from UFC Vegas 31

Although UFC Vegas 31 wasn't as hyped as the previous week's card headlined by Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier, it still consisted of ten highly entertaining contests.

Only two of those ten fights went the distance, while the other eight were ended by either a TKO or a submission.

From Islam Makhachev's picture-perfect performance to the absolute war between Billy Quarantillo and Gabriel Benitez, UFC Vegas 31 was loaded with exciting finishes.

As is custom now, fight fans on the internet put on their trolling hats to come up with hilarious memes from the event. Here are some of them:

The biggest winners at UFC Vegas 31

Islam Makhachev was undoubtedly the biggest winner at UFC Vegas 31. The 29-year-old not only registered his eighth consecutive win, but also likely secured a fight against a high-ranked opponent for his next outing.

After the fight, Makhachev called out the likes of Rafael dos Anjos, Tony Ferguson, Michael Chandler and Beneil Dariush. A win over any of those men will soar his stock in the promotion, eventually helping him enter the title picture. He is currently ranked at #9 in the lightweight division.

"Why all these guys run? Nobody want to take this fight (against me). Please give me an answer... You can run, but you can't hide. I am here," Makhachev said in his post-fight interview.

Meanwhile, Miesha Tate's UFC return was successful as well. The 34-year-old defeated Marion Reneau via a fourth-round TKO. 'Cupcake' made it clear that she has begun her second UFC run to chase the women's bantamweight title.

At the post-fight press conference, Tate said she wouldn't mind taking on Holly Holm next. Before initially retiring from the sport, Tate had lost her bantamweight championship to Amanda Nunes in 2016. The 'Lioness' hasn't been dethroned since.

The Fight of the Night accolade at UFC Vegas 31 was shared between Billy Quarantillo and Gabriel Benitez. The pair of featherweights pulled out all the stops in their exciting contest, which saw Quarantillo finish Benitez via a TKO in the fourth minute of the final round. Both men pocketed $50,000 as a bonus.

Miesha Tate, Rodolfo Vieira, Mateusz Gamrot, and Rodrigo Nascimento also walked home with $50,000 Performance of the Night bonuses.

