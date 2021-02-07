How Justin Gaethje reacted when he saw teammate Kamaru Usman in Eminem's 'Higher' video

Justin Gaethje sure had a funny response to his teammate featuring in the music video of 'Higher', which is Eminem's latest single. Gaethje and Usman are both teammates, and 'The Highlight' had a hilarious take on his sparring partner's appearance in Eminem's new song.

Gaethje revealed on his Twitter account that he asked Usman whether 'The Nigerian Nightmare' was paid for his cameo in the Higher music video.

I’m sitting next to @USMAN84kg and I just asked him if he got paid to be in this new Eminem video.... 😆 — Justin Gaethje 🇺🇸 (@Justin_Gaethje) February 7, 2021

Eminem's latest track was broadcast live during UFC Vegas 18. 'Slim Shady' had previously shared the glimpse of his new music video ahead of UFC 257 as well. Higher also saw the 48-year-old rapper appearing on an ESPN segment where he exchanged words with UFC president Dana White.

Gaethje, the No.2 ranked UFC lightweight, is coming off a loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 254. The 32-year-old lost the fight via submission in the second round. Whereas, Kamaru Usman is set to defend his welterweight title for the third time at UFC 258 against Gilbert Burns.

Which other UFC superstars featured in Eminem's song?

Apart from Kamaru Usman, several other UFC stars appeared in Eminem's new music video. Conor McGregor, Israel Adesanya, Amanda Nunes, and Dustin Poirier were among the fighters to feature in Higher. The music video also saw Eminem showing up at a UFC press conference.

UFC Vegas 18 ended with the main event bout between Alistair Overeem and Alexander Volkov, where the latter emerged victorious via TKO in the second round. In the co-main event, Cory Sandhagen defeated Frankie Edgar after he landed a spectacular flying knee in the first round.

The next UFC event will take place on February 13 which will be headlined by the current champion Kamaru Usman and the No.2 ranked welterweight Gilbert Burns.