“How many lines” - Conor McGregor once again confuses MMA fans by sharing baffling voice note on Twitter

Conor McGregor has left his followers amused by sharing a recent voice note of him singing.

McGregor's last UFC appearance was at UFC 264 in July 2021, where he suffered a tibia and fibula fracture during his trilogy bout against Dustin Poirier.

'The Notorious' previously made use of the X (formerly Twitter) voice notes feature to discuss his competitors and also to sing different chants and songs. In his most recent Tuesday social media update, which gained over 300,000 plays within two hours, McGregor belted out:

"Cause that's what we do and that's what we playing and that's who we are."

Check out McGregor's voice note below:

Fans and followers were perplexed by the random voice note and took to sharing their opinions about Conor McGregor's vocal performance.

One fan wrote:

"Conors voice notes never fail to make my day 😭"

Another wrote:

"Shouldn't u be training lil bro"

Check out some more reactions below:

"Did you drink the stock again, Conor?"

"how many lines?"

"I wanna know how you can pass a test"

"So Connor is training for Chandler! His vocals..."

"Yo champ smoke some weed 💨💨😶‍🌫️"

"Cant wait til the Notorious x Korean Zombie single drops"

Logan Paul increases his wager against Conor McGregor to $2 million for the Dillon Danis bout

Logan Paul is resolute in his quest to challenge Conor McGregor to place a bet on the outcome of a fight involving Dillon Danis.

During his recent appearance on the FLAGRANT podcast, 'The Maverick' increased his initial bet amount to $2,000,000 and called out McGregor for not supporting his long-time friend and training partner.

Previously, Paul had wagered a substantial $1,000,000 against 'The Notorious', betting that he would defeat Danis in a match. However, the Irishman didn't respond. In reaction, Paul has now doubled the bet and committed to drafting a formal contract for McGregor as soon as possible:

"I challenged Conor, 'Ok, you're gonna train Dillon? I bet you a million that I beat your fighter.' Radio silence... I'll tell you what Mr. Moneybags. I'll make this more interesting for you, how about we double it? $2 million says I bet your boy Dillon Danis. I know you're gonna see this."

Check out Paul's comments below:

