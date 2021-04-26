How many times has Jorge Masvidal been knocked out?

Jorge Masvidal has only been knocked out twice in his career, the most recent of which was against Kamaru Usman at UFC 261. Although 'Gamebred' shot to fame in the latter stages of his MMA journey, he's a 50-fight veteran who made his debut at the age of 19.

From thriving in Kimbo Slice's backyard to competing for the UFC title, the story of Jorge Masvidal is a true rags-to-riches tale.

Despite being one of the biggest superstars in the UFC, Masvidal's professional MMA record is not unblemished. He has won 35 fights and lost 15. However, only two of those 15 defeats have come by way of KO/TKO.

Jorge Masvidal vs. Rodrigo Damm, 2008

Jorge Masvidal challenged Rodrigo Damm at World Victory Road, a Japan-based MMA promotion, in June 2008. He was riding a stunning eight-fight win streak, and had only been finished once via submission.

After a largely competitive first round, Masvidal and Damm exchanged heavy leather going into the second frame. However, in the final minute of the round, Damm sniped Masvidal with a brutal cross that sent him crashing to the canvas. Damm proceeded to land some more punches on Masvidal before the referee called a stop to the contest.

Following his win over Masvidal, Damm found his way into the UFC. The Brazilian made his promotional debut in 2012 against Anistavio Medeiros. He competed in six more fights for the UFC, losing four of them. He failed to win a single fight in his last three encounters, which forced the UFC to release him.

Jorge Masvidal vs. Kamaru Usman, 2021

It took almost 13 years for anyone to finish Jorge Masvidal via knockout since his loss to Rodrigo Damm.

After achieving massive stardom in 2019, Gamebred challenged UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman for the first time at UFC 251. 'The Nigerian Nightmare' showcased his superior wrestling to put away Masvidal in a convincing unanimous decision win.

Both welterweights collided once again in a rematch at UFC 261, where Usman displayed crisp striking skills that surprised Masvidal. In the second round, the welterweight champion finished Masvidal in a manner that was almost similar to the Rodrigo Damm knockout.

After the fight, Masvidal admitted Usman's boxing caught him by surprise, unlike the first time they fought. Usman's victory over Masvidal was his fourth successful title defense.