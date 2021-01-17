How much did Max Holloway make for his destruction of Calvin Kattar at UFC Fight Island 7?

Max Holloway earned an estimated $470,000 for his extraordinary performance against Calvin Kattar at UFC Fight Island 7, according to SPORTEKZ.

It must be noted that Holloway's earnings are not official since athletic commissions do not reveal any information on a fighter's pay. Based on Holloway's official guaranteed payout from his previous fights, Holloway reportedly made $470,000 at UFC Fight Island 7.

'Blessed' made $300,000 for showing up at the event, plus, an additional $100,000 for winning the fight. Holloway also bagged $50,000 after being rewarded with the Fight of the Night accolade and earned another $20,000 as a promotional bonus.

With an incredible performance against one of the toughest competitors in the division, Max Holloway returned home with almost half a million dollars in his pocket.

Max Holloway breaks his own UFC record of most significant strikes landed in a single fight

Max Holloway battered the record of most significant strikes thrown and landed in a UFC fight. The 29-year-old threw 744 strikes against Calvin Kattar, with an astonishing conversion rate of 59 per cent, having landed 445 of them.

The record was previously held by Holloway himself, when he dominated Brian Ortega after landing 290 significant strikes. The Hawaii-based fighter landed 155 more against Kattar at UFC Fight Island 7, which suggests that the Blessed is ready to have another crack at the featherweight title.

Speaking at the post-fight interview, Max Holloway stated that he does not mind replacing Conor McGregor or Dustin Poirier at UFC 257 if any of the two lightweights is forced to pull out of the fight for some reason.

"All I've got to say is there is a big, big fight next week, Dustin Poirier against Conor McGregor, and guess what, your boy is staying all the way through the week. If anything happens, Dana (White) knows my number and he can hit me up," said Holloway.

Advertisement

After suffering two back-to-back losses at the hands of Alexander Volkanovski, Max Holloway has gotten back into the win column, who will now be hoping to reclaim his 145-pound belt, which is currently held by Volkanovski.

Volkanovski is set to defend the featherweight championship against Brian Ortega on March 27.