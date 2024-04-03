"I was blown away" - When Dana White detailed his experience filming the Conor McGregor and Jake Gyllenhaal-starrer 'Road House'

Dana White was thrilled to see Conor McGregor's Hollywood debut film, 'Road House,' doing part of its filming at the UFC 285 weigh-ins and pay-per-view last year.

Following the event's ceremonial weigh-ins, McGregor surprised everyone in attendance by revealing that the audience would be featured in his first film. After that, the actors shot a few sequences at the venue with Jake Gyllenhaal, who plays the movie's lead.

Watch the 'Road House' scenes shot at UFC 285 below:

In an interview with TMZ Sports, White revealed that he unexpectedly enjoyed filming 'Road House.' The 54-year-old claimed that he was particularly impressed with how skillfully the film's fight sequences were shot.

"You know, I'm one of these guys, I don't ever like messing with my product man. When people show up for an event, I want the event to go out perfectly without a hitch. I don't do corny stuff in the middle like putting on concerts... But it was actually very well done. The fight footage... I was blown away by how good the fight footage looked. They did a good job.''

Check out Dana White's comments below (3:33):

The film is set in the Florida Keys, and Gyllenhaal works as a bouncer at a roadhouse bar. The film features an action-packed ensemble of individuals, including McGregor, who attack the roadhouse throughout.

The film was released late last month, and according to Amazon Prime, 50 million people worldwide have seen McGregor's acting debut. That now retains the record for the most people watching a movie exclusively available on Amazon.

McGregor recently took to X to praise Amazon Studios and MGM Studios on the success of their films. He captioned the post:

''Congrats to @amazonstudios and @mgmstudios on their @roadhousemovie becoming their most watched movie of all time! 50 million viewers over two weekends. That’s $750m at the box office. In 10 days! Insane! Congrats all the team, it was a pleasure''

Has Conor McGregor acted before his role in 'Road House'?

'Road House' marked Conor McGregor's first acting appearance.

'The Notorious' has already acknowledged that he had received offers for a number of movie roles throughout the years. Nevertheless, McGregor has been unable to accept those offers because of his fighting career.

The only acting experience of the former UFC double champion was playing Captain Bradley Fillion in the 2016 video game 'Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare' using motion capture technology.

McGregor had previously stated that he is an avid gamer and likes to play Call of Duty: Black Ops 2.