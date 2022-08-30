"I get that you value money over integrity and legacy but your family would be embarrassed " - Fans react to Ben Askren claiming he'd step out of retirement if offered a rematch against Jorge Masvidal

MMA fans have reacted after Ben Askren revealed he could be enticed out of retirement if he is offered a rematch against former rival Jorge Masvidal.

In 2019, Ben Askren faced Jorge Masvidal. Both fighters regularly talked smack to one another in the build-up. There was a sense fans were going to be in for a war when the pair faced-off in the octagon. What happened instead became a classic moment in MMA history. The two fighters immediately sprinted towards one another but 'Gamebred' caught a flying knee that KO'd Askren inside 5 seconds.

After the loss to Masvidal, 'Funky' lost to Demian Maia, retired from the UFC and moved into boxing where he was KO'd by Jake Paul.

Responding to a fan who asked about a potential rematch, Askren said:

"It's the only thing I would come out of retirement for"

"It's the only thing I would come out of retirement for"

MMA fans have reacted to the news, with one fan pleading with Askren to please never set foot inside the octagon again for the sake of embarrassment:

"Oh behalf of your whole family, I'd advise against coming out of retirement. You got retired twice in the UFC already and then a third time by Disney Channel start Jake Paul. I get that you value money over integrity and legacy but your family would be embarrassed to see you lose."

"Oh behalf of your whole family, I'd advise against coming out of retirement. You got retired twice in the UFC already and then a third time by Disney Channel start Jake Paul. I get that you value money over integrity and legacy but your family would be embarrassed to see you lose."

Another fan joked that it was a "sin" to propel 'Gamebred' to star status:

"It's a great sin you committed by raising a journeyman to stardom."

"It's a great sin you committed by raising a journeyman to stardom."

Check out some other fan reactions below:

Octagon Doctor @dryared @Benaskren Having had your partial hip replacement for a while now. What percentage of mobility you think was regained?

M. M. A @Historyalone5 @Benaskren You brought the jake Paul virus to MMA community. Shame on you. You suck, boom roasted.

Hayce @hayce1801 @Benaskren Please no you'd only make him relevant again

Kinglion09 @Kinglion091 @Benaskren Fight jake Paul and win. The mma commuty are still in disbleaf that u lost to a disney actor

teh stinker🦨 @stinkyturbo @Benaskren The only problem is, is that we all think you wouldn't take it seriously.

Gabriel @Gabriel24778149 @Benaskren Easy win. You would dominate him for 5 rounds and then you will offer him the rematch on the street to dominate him again

TheGamblez @LinuxUFC @Benaskren He will knee you to mars. I think we all know how that goes.

Chael Sonnen believes Jorge Masvidal holds leverage in a potential welterweight title fight against Leon Edwards

At UFC 278, Leon Edwards stunned the world when he defeated Kamaru Usman via a head-kick KO deep into the fifth round. The loss was Usman's first in the UFC and the first time he's been KO'd in his career.

While there were of course celebrations from fight fans for Edwards, Chael Sonnen is already thinking about what's next for the newly crowned champion of 170lbs.

Dana White has confirmed that Usman is set for an immediate rematch against 'Rocky'. 'The American Gangster' believes if 'The Nigerian Nightmare' for whatever reason can't do it, the UFC need not look any further than Jorge Masvidal.

In a video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Sonnen said:

"If Kamaru Usman gets removed from the situation, who would you put in there with Leon? There's great options by the way, it doesn't have to default to Masvidal... Three-piece and a soda is a real thing, that event happened. Jorge and Leon crossing paths, gotta happen sooner or later... If Jorge Masvidal can't get something, Jorge Masvidal has one thing to offer and no one can stop him from doing it: just putting up the [BMF] belt."

Check out Chael Sonnen's video here:

