"I just don't know why he wanted to do that" - When Joe Rogan was shocked by Sean Strickland "beating the sh*t out of" Sneako

Joe Rogan once reacted to the controversial sparring footage between former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland and popular content creator Sneako.

In February 2024, Sneako, a live streamer and content creator, traveled to the UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas, Nevada. The social media influencer decided to spar with Strickland, who's known for brutal training sessions with high-level fighters.

Strickland refused to go easy on Sneako, battering him for several minutes and leaving him with a bloody nose. The footage went viral on social media, with some people ridiculing Strickland for beating up a helpless opponent.

During episode #2104 of the 'Joe Rogan Experience,' Rogan reacted to the controversial sparring footage by saying:

"He beat up that kid that's a smaller than him streamer named Sneako, which is not a good look. He beat the sh*t out of that guy. I just don't know why he wanted to do that. It's so easy for him to beat that guy up. It's not fair. I don't know what that kid thought."

Rogan continued:

"First of all, he's so silly for doing that, for agreeing to do that with Sean Strickland. If you agree to do that with Israel Adesanya, Israel Adesanya will take care of you, I swear to god. He'll pop you a little bit and let you know that you're helpless, but he won't f*ck you up... Strickland is a different animal. Sean Strickland has this man code and he believes in it."

Sean Strickland looks to regain middleweight title in UFC 312 main event later this week

In January 2024, Sean Strickland's UFC middleweight title reign ended without a successful defense due to a split decision loss against Dricus du Plessis.

Five months later, Strickland returned to the Octagon and defeated Paulo Costa by split decision in his only fight since losing his world title.

On Saturday, February 8, Strickland has an opportunity to become a two-time world champion during the UFC 312 main event. He will face Du Plessis in a rematch, with the latter defending his title once (Israel Adesanya) since their first meeting.

