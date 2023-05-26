"I keep it real with her" - Israel Adesanya shares adorable video of fun outing with his goddaughter

Israel Adesanya may not have children, but he regards his relationship with his goddaughter as a sacred one, as if she were his own child.

'The Last Stylebender' took to Twitter to share a heartfelt message about what it means to be a part of his goddaughter's life. He said:

"My goddaughter. I don’t have kids yet [that I know of lol] but watching her grow has been an honor. She has both traits of her parents and she is very sure of who she is at a young age. I always keep it real with her and she totally accepts me for me…that’s love"

Israel Adesanya is coming off arguably his most important career win, a knockout victory over Alex Pereira at UFC 287. The pair have faced off four times across two combat sports, with the Brazilian holding a 3-1 lead.

However, 'The Last Stylebender' appears to have had the last laugh, as 'Poatan' announced he would be moving to light heavyweight after his KO loss.

Adesanya overcame his greatest adversary at UFC 287 and proved himself to be one of the greatest champions the sport has ever seen. His grit and self-belief and his ability to overcome his fears and doubts embody what it means to be a fighter.

Khamzat Chimaev claims that the UFC are protecting Israel Adesanya from him

Khamzat Chimaev is yet to decide which UFC title he wants to fight for first.

'Borz' has successfully competed in the promotion at both welterweight and middleweight. It appeared that Chimaev had settled on focusing on welterweight until he missed weight by a shocking 7.5 pounds against Nate Diaz at UFC 279.

Chimaev has not fought since, and despite him calling for a fight with Kamaru Usman, 'Borz' has now claimed that the UFC are protecting Israel Adesanya from him.

Khamzat Chimaev even went as far as to say that he could defeat Adesanya without throwing strikes.

He stated on his YouTube channel:

"The fans want to see me and Israel [Adesanya]. Yeah I'm a bad matchup for him, everyone knows that he's gonna lose the title. That's why they save that guy. They built him up, they don't want him to lose. [I would] finish that guy without punches and that's why [the UFC] are scared."

