"I know the magic to make 185" - Paulo Costa claims he can cut to 185 lbs without any problem

Despite UFC president Dana White stating that Paulo Costa's future will be in the light heavyweight division, 'Borrachinha' has claimed he will be fighting at 185lbs next.

Costa's last fight was scheduled to take place at middleweight, against Marvin Vettori. However, a week or so before the fight took place, Costa announced that he would not be making 185lbs. This led to the fight eventually being moved up a weight class to light heavyweight.

Costa put in an impressive performance, but ultimately came up short against Vettori. It may be for this reason that the UFC did not take any action against Costa, apart from White stating that his future will be at 205lbs.

However, Costa has been vocal about competing at middleweight in the future. When asked how he would make the weight, Costa posted the following video to his Instagram account:

"Hello brother, thank you for the question here. I had no problem to do 185, to make 185 in the last seven years ago. I know the weight, to make 185. I know the magic to make 185, and I will make 185 with no problem. Don't worry, okay. Thank you."

Who will Paulo Costa fight next?

If Paulo Costa is allowed to remain at middleweight, there are still a number of exciting potential matchups for him. Darren Till could well be the opponent who would get Costa's name back in the headlines, and could even potentially result in another headlining bout due to his star power.

The winner or loser of the upcoming Jack Hermansson vs. Sean Strickland main event could easily be the next step for Costa. Hermansson in particular has previously called for a fight with 'Borrachinha'.

Should he make the move up to 205lbs, Paulo Costa vs. Thiago Santos would be a massively fan-friendly bout. 'Marretta' is currently scheduled to face off against Magomed Anklaev.

Assuming Santos' fight goes ahead, Dominick Reyes could be the best option for Costa at 205lbs. The former title challenger has run into a rough patch of form as of late but is still ranked at No.7.

