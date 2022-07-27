"I love the back and forth with her and The Rock" - Dana White reveals plans to do a deal with Molly McCann for his whiskey brand Howler Head

UFC president Dana White has admitted he may have to make British women's flyweight Molly McCann the new star of Howler Head Whiskey.

Fans may recognize the Howler Head logo and branding from various UFC broadcasts. Dana White partnered with the Kentucky-based company last year.

During each of Molly McCann's latest back-to-back wins, the Liverpudlian was pictured with a bottle of the whiskey in hand, drinking it in celebration of her victories.

Dana White was asked if Molly McCann was the greatest walking commercial for the whiskey brand. White jokingly admitted he needed to get a deal done with the Liverpudlian as soon as possible:

"Yeah she is. You know what I need to do? I just need to do a deal with Molly [McCann] and Howler Head. I loved the back-and-forth with her and The Rock too."

The UFC president also referred to a Twitter exchange between McCann and The Rock. The 32-year-old asked the WWE and Hollywood star if she could keep 'borrowing' the elbow that has been so successful for her in her last two bouts.

The Rock responded:

"From the ELECTRIFYING People's Elbow to the DEVASATING People's Meatbow. Its all yours! Keep kicking a** and having FUN, champ! Much respect, Mr Rock.

Michael Bisping believes Molly McCann and Paddy Pimblett may have earned their way onto UFC's Madison Square Garden card in November

UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping has backed both Pimblett and McCann to feature on a major pay-per-view before the end of the year before making a return to London.

'The Baddy' has been on record on multiple occasions expecting his fight in London last week to be his last in the UK for a number of years but 'The Count' believes the lightweight star and 'Meatball' will return to home soil.

Both Pimblett and McCann have recently signed new lucrative deals with the UFC due to their meteoric rises within the organization in the last year. Each is expected to feature predominantly in numbered UFC events in the future.

Reviewing the second London Fight Night card this year, Bisping said:

"They're not gonna come back here this soon... There's a massive fight going down in Madison Square Garden. You stick Molly McCann and Paddy 'The Baddy' on there and then in March, back here [London] again. That's probably something along the lines of what I think will happen."

