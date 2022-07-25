"You stick Molly McCann and Paddy 'The Baddy' on there" - Michael Bisping discusses the next two potential fight locations for Paddy Pimblett and Molly McCann

Michael Bisping has a potential plan for Paddy Pimblett and Molly McCann's next two fights. Both fighters won spectacularly at UFC London, with Pimblett winning via second-round submission and McCann by a first-round knockout. Bisping has now revealed the likely locations for their future octagon appearances.

Pimblett said before UFC London that this is likely to be his last fight in London for several years. During BT Sport's post-event show, Bisping predicted that Pimblett's and McCann's next fight would not be in London. He also suggested they could be back in front of their hometown fans next year by saying:

"They're not gonna come back here this soon... There's a massive fight going down in Madison Square Garden. You stick Molly McCann and Paddy the baddy on there and then in March, back here [London] again. That's probably something along the lines of what I think will happen."

Watch Michael Bisping discuss potential locations for Paddy Pimblett and Molly McCann's next two fights below:

Bisping was referring to the rumored UFC event inside Madison Square Garden on November 12. Putting these two superstars in front of a sold-out MSG arena is sure to garner these fighters new fans. Pimblett and McCann have shown that they can steal the show at any event, no matter who their opponent is or the presence of bigger names on the card.

Michael Bisping compares Paddy Pimblett and Molly McCann's impact on London to Conor McGregor's in Ireland

The last UFC London event was underwhelming, but Pimblett and McCann put on spectacular performances. During the post-event show, Bisping made an interesting comparison:

"They're not gonna come back here [London] this soon. Maybe they [UFC] will because of Molly and Paddy. That effect they have, kinda like the Conor McGregor effect."

Pimblett and McCann have become a package when it comes to booking fights. They feed off each other's energy, and their fanbases overlap. Nothing is official or even rumored, but seeing them at Madison Square Garden in November would be exciting.

Paddy suffered a terrible loss when one of his friends committed suicide recently. Here's Paddy speaking about the issue:

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport



Paddy Pimblett on men's mental health after his

"I know I'd rather they cry on my shoulder than go to his funeral next week. ... Let's get rid of this stigma and men start talking."Paddy Pimblett on men's mental health after his @ufc win today. He found out Friday that his friend had killed himself. "I know I'd rather they cry on my shoulder than go to his funeral next week. ... Let's get rid of this stigma and men start talking."Paddy Pimblett on men's mental health after his @ufc win today. He found out Friday that his friend had killed himself.https://t.co/ZpdnmQ2fU9

