"I'm always ready to fight with you" - Hasbulla's nemesis Abdu Rozik reignites rivalry with violent callout 

Social media star Hasbulla Magomedov has long been recognizable to UFC fans for his relationships with top fighters such as Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev.

2022, for instance, saw the Dagestani corner Makhachev when he defeated Charles Oliveira to claim lightweight gold at UFC 280.

Despite not being a professional fighter by any means, Hasbulla actually did ink a promotional contract with the UFC in 2022. At the time, he claimed he would be fighting in the octagon at some point, but thus far, the occasion hasn't arrived.

If the Dagestani were to fight, though, one potential opponent for him could be fellow social media sensation Abdu Rozik.

A native of Tajikistan, Abdu Rozik has been embroiled in a feud of sorts with his fellow social media star for some years now but recently hit the news again by challenging his rival to a fight.

Now, in a video posted to X (formerly Twitter) by TalkSport, Abdu Rozik can be seen calling out his nemesis again, claiming he’s “always ready” to fight and labeling his rival scared.

The Tajikistani can then be seen punching a cardboard cutout of the Dagestani before flexing for the cameras.

Although Magomedov has not responded to his rival’s challenge, it seems likely that he will do so in the future. Whether this leads to a fight between the two men, only time will tell.

Hasbulla vs. Abdu Rozik: How much money has the former made since signing with the UFC?

Despite not being a professional fighter, Hasbulla Magomedov has been signed with the UFC for just over a year now, largely due to his fame on social media.

Recently, UFC CEO Dana White went on record and made a surprising claim about the amount of money the Dagestani has made since signing his contract, despite not actually stepping into the octagon for a fight.

In an appearance on Mike Tyson’s Hotboxin’ podcast, White claimed that the social media star had made “over a million dollars” with his promotion. He stated the following:

“Hasbulla’s done very well. We did a deal with him for the video game...we did a deal with him for t-shirts where he made a bunch of money...the kid’s made easily over a million dollars, just with us and the Nelk Boys.”

