"I am proud of my Motherland" - Khamzat Chimaev disapproves of politics interfering with sports amid Russia-Ukraine conflict 

Khamzat Chimaev is not happy with the Russian athletes facing repercussions for the world's current geopolitical scenario.

In the aftermath of Vladimir Putin's decision to launch an all-out invasion of Ukraine, several international governing bodies for different sports have banned Russian athletes from participating. As a result, it has been difficult for Russian sportsmen and women to obtain visas for overseas sporting events.

As someone born in Chechnya, Khamzat Chimaev disapproves of the situation. In a recent Instagram post, 'Borz' posted a video of his intense training camp leading up to the Gilbert Burns fight. Along with the clip, he posted an emotional note on patriotism, voicing support for "Motherland" Russia.

Khamzat Chimaev wrote [Translated by Google]:

"We are athletes, each of us is a patriot of our Motherland, lately everyone has interfered with sports with politics, we stand for the country where we live, I am proud of my Motherland and I know that my Motherland is proud of me and supports me ☝🏼"

He also voiced support for fellow Russian athlete Muhammad Mokaev, who is fighting this weekend at UFC London against Charles Johnson:

"@mokaev_muhammad All those who are worthy of your Motherland are proud of you my brother, only victory InshaAllah 👊🏼🥇 "

Born in the Chechen Republic of Russia, Chimaev immigrated to Sweden at the age of 18 with his mother. He won gold medals in multiple weight classes at the Swedish Freestyle National Wrestling Championships. He now trains at the Allstar Training Center in Stockholm, where he was recently joined by UFC middleweight Darren Till.

The brotherhood and camaraderie between the two quickly became a fan-favorite phenomenon.

As per the official website of the country's administration, the Swedish government has taken a clear stance to support Ukraine and impose extensive sanctions against Russia in light of the political conflicts. Sweden has been assisting Ukraine's armed forces with military equipment and medical supplies, as well as extending humanitarian aid.

Experts divided on why UFC booked Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz

After months of asking, Nate Diaz was finally handed the last fight on his current UFC contract. Even though it's a matchup that was rumored for a long time, experts in the MMA community are blatantly calling out the promotion for sending Diaz to the slaughter.

In an interview with 'The Schmo', Dominick Cruz pointed out how the UFC was hoping for Diaz to lose and to turn his humongous fanbase towards Chimaev as the Stockton native walks out empty-handed. While Cruz called it a 'genius' business idea, Chael Sonnen compared it to the infamous Montreal Screwjob scandal.

Floating the possibility that Diaz vs. Chimaev could possibly be the No.1 contender's match at welterweight, Sonnen drew a parallel between Diaz leaving the UFC with the contendership (possibly to fight Jake Paul) and Bret Hart leaving WWE for their biggest rival WCW. While Vince McMahon had the referee, timekeeper, and an oblivious Shawn Michaels in his hand, Dana White has Khamzat Chimaev, Sonnen seemed to hint.

