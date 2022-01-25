"I really wanted to do that" - Vanessa Demopoulos looks back on epic octagon celebration with Joe Rogan at UFC 270

Vanessa Demopoulos recalled her remarkable post-fight interview with Joe Rogan that followed her spectacular come-from-behind win at UFC 270.

Demopoulos stole the show during last Saturday's pay-per-view, not with her first-round submission, but with her interaction with Rogan after the fight. Thrilled about meeting the popular commentator for the first time, Demopoulos wrapped her arm around Rogan's shoulder and leaped into his arms.

The interview concluded with Rogan cradling her in his arms as Demopoulos waved to the crowd in celebration. In an interview with James Lynch for Sportskeeda MMA, the Ohio native revealed that it was something she had planned on doing with Rogan. Demopoulos revealed:

"I really wanted to do that. So it was something I told myself... I was so hyped, I was like, 'Joe, what's up?' I dapped him up so hard. That was more like sheer surprise, a priceless reaction and just awe of the moment. And the climb, I wanted to do it and I did it. I sent it, it was good."

At UFC 270, Silvana Gomez Juarez caught Demopoulos with a powerful right hand that sent 'Lil Monster' to the canvas. She followed Demopoulos to the ground, looking for the finish.

However, the 33-year-old weathered the storm and caught her opponent in an armbar to force the submission. Her gutsy showing earned Demopoulos 'Performance of the Night' honors along with the $50,000 that goes with it.

Vanessa Demopoulos reveals she's quitting exotic dancing for good

After the fight, Vanessa Demopoulos revealed that she had quit her 13-year pole dancing career to fully focus on her professional MMA gig. Although she has made similar claims before, 'Lil Monster' told Lynch that her decision to leave exotic dancing is final this time around. Demopolous stated:

"I'm actually officially done. And that was why I didn't even talk about it before the fight. It was like, you and I have had this conversation and I think I talked to Gabriel Gonzalez about it too. In the past I was like, 'Man, I really wanna quit. I really wanna quit.' And I did, I always wanted to quit the industry. I love dancing but I couldn't. You know I wanted to, but I couldn't. And this time, even after the fight I still actually couldn't quit. But I said I don't care if I can or if I can't, I'm going to quit. And I really did stop dancing like six to eight weeks ago. I hadn't danced this whole camp. So that's how I know it's real."

However, it appears exotic dancing has helped Demopoulos secure the victory at UFC 270. The strawweight referred to her effective grappling defense as her "stripper guard."

