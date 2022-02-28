"I would say we are about 14 hours from the arrival of the aliens" - Joe Rogan shares screenshot of fake CNN headline on Russia-Ukraine conflict

UFC commentator Joe Rogan has used a fake CNN headline to highlight just how chaotic things have been in the world lately.

As many reading this will know, the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict has led to a sustained period of unrest in Ukraine. Many nations around the world have voiced their condemnation of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

It comes in the wake of Putin beginning an invasion of their neighboring country just a few days ago, leading to increased fears that things could continue to escalate as the situation develops.

Joe Rogan, who has been in the news a great deal himself so far this year, has taken to social media to signal just how astonishing things have become.

"If I had to guess the plot of this f***ed up movie we’re living through I would say we are about 14 hours from the arrival of the aliens," Rogan said.

The Steven Seagal image that he posted is, by all accounts, believed to be fake.

What isn't fake, though, is the battle of Ukraine that has the potential to lead to an even greater war across mainland Europe.

Is Joe Rogan in the clear?

Joe Rogan has had to take a few steps back and issue a string of apologies as of late, mainly because of remarks he's made during his time as a podcaster. Some feel like Spotify, the company he's associated with as part of the JRE podcast, should take an even greater stand and remove him from their platform altogether.

It doesn't seem like that's going to happen, with Rogan having a parade of supporters, all of whom are willing to back him in his push for free speech.

He easily has one of the most popular podcasts in the world and there's an excellent chance that trend will continue for as long as he decides to stay with Spotify.

His commentary work, meanwhile, will likely resume this weekend at UFC 272 after he was taken off of the broadcast (allegedly) for UFC 271 because of the controversy surrounding him.

Edited by Prem Deshpande