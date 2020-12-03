'I warned them!' - UFC Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov teases comeback with video package of him destroying his opponents

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov took to social media to tease a possible Octagon comeback.

Nurmagomedov stunned the mixed martial arts world by announcing his retirement at the end of UFC 254 last October. Since then, people have started to speculate if 'The Eagle' was going to remain true to his word.

Many people, including UFC President Dana White, believe that Nurmagomedov won't stay retired for long.

Khabib Nurmagomedov, however, has maintained publicly that he is indeed done with competition - so far.

But a recent Instagram post from the fighter appears to be teasing a return to the Octagon.

The video shows Nurmagomedov smashing and dominating opponents such as Michael Johnson, Edson Barboza, Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier, and Justin Gaethje.

The caption, when translated to english, reads: 'I warned them'.

Could this post be Khabib Nurmagomedov's way of warning the lightweight division of his impending return? Or is this simply a reminder of the path of destruction and the legacy that Nurmagomedov has left in the UFC's 155-pound division?

What does the future hold for Khabib Nurmagomedov in the UFC?

Ever since UFC 254, the UFC's lightweight division has been in a state of uncertainty. As of now, nobody can say for sure if 'The Eagle' is really done fighting.

UFC President Dana White, who believes that Nurmagomedov will be fighting again, said that he will be meeting with the reigning champion to discuss the his future with the company.

If Nurmagomedov is to be believed, we probably won't be seeing him return for win number 30.

Another recent Instagram post from the undefeated Russian however, didn't do anything to dispel the speculation regarding his future.

"See you soon @danawhite," the post reads.

While it's likely just a confirmation of their intended meeting, it can also easily be interpreted as a sign that Khabib Nurmagomedov is open to negotiating his return to action.

Whatever the future does eventually hold for Nurmagomedov and the contenders at 155-pounds, the coming months are sure to be exciting for the UFC's lightweight division.