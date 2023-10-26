"I have the whole package" - 'Tank' Gervonta Davis responds to comparisons with 'brawler' Mike Tyson

Gervonta Davis is among the most well-known boxers in the world. The multi-division power-puncher is an undefeated phenom, who is currently in possession of the WBA (Regular) lightweight title. He last faced Ryan Garcia, handing the 25-year-old his first-ever loss by way of seventh-round knockout.

Due to his fearsome reputation and crushing knockout power, Gervonta Davis has drawn comparisons to legendary heavyweight, Mike Tyson. However, in Davis' opinion, the comparison doesn't hold as much weight as most in the boxing community assume.

According to Davis, he is a more skilled boxer than Tyson. He regards himself as a well-rounded fighter, and characterizes 'Iron Mike' as a brawler. While he acknowledged that Tyson was indeed skillful, he simply feels he's the superior technical boxer, according to a tweet from boxing reporter, Michael Benson:

"I think I'm a boxer-puncher. Mike Tyson was a brawler. Mike Tyson's got power and skills, I feel as though I have the whole package."

It isn't the first time that Gervonta Davis has been compared to Mike Tyson. However, Davis is more closely associated to Floyd Mayweather Jr., another all-time great boxer.

However, instead of being known for his knockout power, Mayweather is often celebrated for his defensive wizardry and technical skills in the ring. Despite his crushing knockout power, Davis is a skilled defensive fighter and styles himself as more of a counterpuncher than Tyson.

Regardless of his statements on the comparisons he often gets with Tyson, Davis has always afforded the heavyweight legend a measure of respect.

Will Gervonta Davis fight Sean O'Malley?

Immediately after beating Aljamain Sterling to capture the UFC bantamweight title, Sean O'Malley outlined his plans, which included facing Gervonta Davis in a boxing match. In doing so, he hopes to follow in the footsteps of his idol, Conor McGregor, who once faced Floyd Mayweather Jr. in a boxing match.

Whether that bout comes to pass remains unknown. UFC CEO Dana White hasn't outright turned down O'Malley's suggestion, but it seems more likely that he will defend his bantamweight title against Marlon 'Chito' Vera in a rematch.