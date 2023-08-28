"I will ask your father not to punish you" - When Vladimir Putin attempted saving Khabib Nurmagomedov from father for UFC 229 attack on Conor McGregor

There are few athletes more dedicated to their craft than the former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. With his unparalleled domination in the cage and his exemplary conduct outside, 'The Eagle' has emerged as one of the finest ambassadors of MMA.

However, even the fabled Dagestani has had his share of less-than-ideal moments in the octagon during his career.

After his UFC 229 win over Conor McGregor, an enraged Nurmagomedov jumped out of the cage to attack the Irishman's team, marking one of the most infamous post-fight melees in the history of the premier promotion.

Watch the UFC 229 brawl below:

Suffice it to say that Khabib's father and coach, the late Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, was unhappy with his son's conduct and proclaimed during an interview that he would punish his son for his actions.

As luck would have it, 'The Eagle's performance was so monumental that Russian President Vladimir Putin intervened on Khabib's behalf to request his father take it easy on him.

When he met with Nurmagomedov and his father after UFC 229, Putin said:

"I would like to congratulate you one more time on the victory, and I would like to congratulate the father on bringing up such a good fighter... I will ask your father not to punish you too cruelly because you accomplished the main aim. You won, won with dignity, and [it was] convincing [Transcripts as translated by The Sun]."

Catch Vladimir Putin's comments below (0:48):

When Conor McGregor clarified that he was never friends with Khabib Nurmagomedov

Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov's is one of the most fabled rivalries in the UFC.

However, the duo were not always bitter rivals. There is even an old photo of the two smiling, leading many to speculate that they used to get along or were even friends before things went wrong. However, that's not the case.

During an interview with Late Night host Conon O'Brian, 'The Notorious' cleared up that there was never any friendship between the two fighters. Per McGregor, one can't afford to have friends in the fight game:

"There are no friends in this business. I had a fan originally. So the man was a fan, and then you know, things change and that it. I don't have friends in this business. It as ruthless, ruthless business."

Catch Conor McGregor's comments on Khabib Nurmagomedov below: