Imposter Dana White takes aim Jon Jones, UFC star shares bold prediction amidst Knicks' win, Belal Muhammad's next opponent revealed: MMA News Roundup

By Ricardo Viagem
Modified May 26, 2025 13:52 GMT
UFC 309: Jones v Miocic - Source: Getty
A petition to strip Jon Jones as heavyweight champion has become all the rage [Image Courtesy: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images]

The UFC is at the center of this edition of Sportskeeda's MMA News Roundup. Jon Jones' inactivity has continued to aggravate the MMA fandom, culminating in a petition that appeared, at least at first glance, to be signed by Dana White himself.

Meanwhile, one of the promotion's household names threw their support behind the New York Knicks. And elsewhere, Belal Muhammad reportedly has a foe identified for his first fight since losing the welterweight strap.

A faux Dana White allegedly signs a petition to strip Jon Jones

Jon Jones' continued refusal to unify the heavyweight titles with the division's interim champion, Tom Aspinall, has aggravated MMA fans to such an extent that a petition was created to tally votes from those in favor of stripping him. Among those who votes was 'Dana White,' or at least someone pretending to be him.

A screenshot of the fake Dana White&#039;s involvement in the petition
A screenshot of the fake Dana White's involvement in the petition

Of course, the actual UFC CEO has remained nothing but complimentary of Jones, while asserting that the matchup between him and Aspinall will take place. Unfortunately, he has been unable to provide any meaningful updates, while Jones has remained coy.

A top welterweight hails the New York Knicks

The New York Knicks recently pulled off a jaw-dropping comeback against the Indiana Pacers in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals this past Sunday. Longtime welterweight Michael Chiesa was quick to tweet out a prediction for the Knicks' future, with Game 4 awaiting them on Thursday.

"No one fights like us. It ain't over till it's over. Knicks in 7. #NewYorkForever"
As far as his MMA career is concerned, Chiesa is currently gearing up to face Court McGee at welterweight at UFC on ESPN 69.

Belal Muhammad has already selected his post-UFC 315 opponent

In a recent installment of The Anik & Florian Podcast, MMA commentator Jon Anik provided an update on Belal Muhammad, with whom he is close friends. In particular, he revealed who Muhammad will supposedly be fighting later this year.

"Well, I'm glad that he has an undisputed UFC welterweight championship belt at home and I'm glad he's married to the game, and we'll see what Shavkat Rakhmonov has for him in October, okay? Belal vs. Shavkat in October. There's your breaking news."

Check out Jon Anik announcing Belal Muhammad's next fight (41:32):

youtube-cover

According to Anik, Muhammad will face off against none other than the unbeaten Shavkat Rakhmonov, who was his original UFC 315 opponent, before injury woes forced him to withdraw.

