Is Conor McGregor's wife pregnant?

Conor McGregor announced on his Instagram page on Christmas Day 2020 that his fiancée Dee Devlin is pregnant with the couple's third child. Contrary to what many people believe, Devlin is not McGregor's wife. The couple only got engaged last year after a long-term relationship.

Conor McGregor met Devlin at a Dublin nightclub back in 2008 when the UFC superstar was a 19-year-old plumbing apprentice aspiring to become a professional mixed martial artist.

More than a decade later, the couple already have two children together: three-year-old son Conor Jr and two-year-old Croia McGregor.

Conor McGregor finally decided it was time to propose to Devlin in August 2020. He told ExtraTV that they plan to get married somewhere in Ireland in an "extravagant" ceremony.

"My wedding is going to be extravagant, that's for damn sure. We are going to have the best of the best of the best, and then more to the best," said McGregor. "We have got to find the location; it's going to be in Ireland. I'm going to get married in the Emerald Isle and then figure it out, so it's a big process. Let's see what happens. I'm ready for it all."

Having been together since the beginning of Conor McGregor's career, the former UFC double champion attributes Devlin's support and commitment to a fundamental part of his success.

"Every day, since I started out in this game, she's supported me. She'd drive me to the gym, and she'd listen to all my dreams. Dee is a lifesaver for me. I wouldn't be doing this if it wasn't for her, and that's for sure. I'm doing all of this for her," said McGregor.

What did Conor McGregor use to do when he first met Dee Devlin?

It is a well-known story that Conor McGregor almost wasted his potential working as an apprentice plumber. Aspiring to become a professional MMA fighter, the young Irishman was being pressured by his parents to find a stable job.

He took on plumbing after finishing school at 17 years of age. However, a year and a half on the job was enough to convince Conor McGregor that he was not born for the deed.

"I hated every minute of it. You were talking 14 or 15-hour days. I was getting ordered around, getting people their lunch, all this crap. I just thought, 'This life isn't for me, I'm going to pack it in. I'm going to chase my dreams'," said Conor McGregor.

"They'd ask me what I was going to do when I lose a fight. I told them [that] by the time I'm 25 [years old], I'm going to be a self-made millionaire," added Conor McGregor.

It was at that moment that he met Dee Devlin in a Dublin nightclub. From that point onwards, she would be by his side during his upward trajectory in the MMA world.