Islam Makhachev reveals his dream lightweight division fight after dominant win at UFC 259

Islam Makhachev is gunning for a fight against Tony Ferguson. The Dagestani fighter said he deserves a top lightweight opponent now that he is on a seven-fight win streak.

Makhachev defeated Drew Dober at UFC 259 via submission in the third round. The Russian dominated majority of the fight, thanks to his superior grappling skills.

When Islam Makhachev was asked about his next opponent, he called for a clash opposite Ferguson. It appears that Makhachev is fed up with Ferguson's incessant callouts of Khabib Nurmagomedov, who retired in October last year. The 29-year-old said his dream fight would be against 'El Cucuy', and that he wants to retire him.

"My dream fight is Tony Ferguson. That’s my dream fight. I just want to make him retire. He talks too much. Khabib is retired, now he keeps pressuring him, for what? I’m here, I have a 7-fight win streak, make this happen," said Makhachev.

Islam Makhachev: "My dream fight is Tony Ferguson. That’s my dream fight. I just want to make him retire. He talks too much. Khabib is retired, now he keeps pressuring him, for what? I’m here, I have a 7-fight win streak, make this happen." #UFC259 — Shaheen Al-Shatti (@shaunalshatti) March 7, 2021

Islam Makhachev hasn't suffered a loss in the UFC since 2015. The Dagestani lost to Adriano Martins at UFC 192 nearly six years ago, which remains the only professional loss of his career.

"His mind is little bit crazy" - Islam Makhachev on Tony Ferguson

At the post-fight press conference, Islam Makhachev doubled up on his callout of Tony Ferguson. He said Ferguson's mind is crazy, and that he wants to "help" him retire.

"I don't understand this guy (Tony Ferguson). But I just want to help him retire. He is old. His mind is little bit crazy. That's why I just want to help him," said Makhachev.

Advertisement

Tony Ferguson's astonishing 12-fight win streak was put to halt by Justin Gaethje at UFC 249. He succumbed to another loss against Charles Oliveira in the co-main event of UFC 256, which significantly affected his chances of competing for the undisputed lightweight championship. Ferguson is currently ranked No.5 in the 155-pound division.

On the other hand, Makhachev has maintained his 14th spot in the divisional rankings. Riding a seven-fight win streak, the Dagestani fighter may face a formidable ranked opponent in his next outing.