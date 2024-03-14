Islam Makhachev's next challenge: Who should be next in line for the UFC lightweight champ?

The last time UFC fans saw reigning lightweight champion Islam Makhachev in action was back in October, when he knocked out Alexander Volkanovski to retain his title.

Since then, the UFC have not announced another fight for Makhachev. Instead, it seems like the division is continuing without him, with numerous fighters all vying for a shot at the Dagestani native.

So who exactly should be next for Makhachev? Which 155-pounder truly deserves a chance to take him on, and who else might be involved if the timings don't work out?

Right now, there appear to be four options on the table, so here's a look at each of them and whether they'd work out.

#1 Islam Makhachev vs. Dustin Poirier

If this list had written a week ago, the idea of Dustin Poirier receiving a shot at Islam Makhachev's lightweight title would've been far-fetched.

After all, 'The Diamond' had not fought since his knockout loss to Justin Gaethje in the summer of 2023, and the idea that he was on the downswing of his career felt like a possibility.

However, last weekend at UFC 299, Poirier went through hell to take out hot prospect Benoit Saint Denis. It was one of the most stirring victories of his career, and ensured that the veteran would remain relevant in the division.

So could Poirier now claim his third shot at the undisputed lightweight crown, following his failed attempts against Khabib Nurmagomedov and Charles Oliveira?

It may feel surprising, but right now, there's a distinct possibility that it could happen.

The main thing hanging in Poirier's favor is the timing of everything. It's likely that Makhachev will want to return in the summer for his next defense, which could rule out any contender who has a fight lined up in the next few months.

This was an angle approached by Makhachev's manager Ali Abdelaziz, who recently took to X to claim that a fight with Poirier could happen in June if the UFC were happy with it.

Add in the fact that 'The Diamond' is one of the UFC's biggest stars, and this fight might make sense from a financial perspective too.

Therefore, it wouldn't be a surprise if the promotion does go down this road, despite the fact that arguably, other fighters have earned the shot more.

#2 Islam Makhachev vs. Charles Oliveira or Arman Tsarukyan

Islam Makhachev's last title defense saw him defeat then-featherweight titleholder Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 294. However, the initial plan would've seen the Dagestani face off with former titleholder Charles Oliveira instead.

The UFC could easily have put the fight between Makhachev and Oliveira back together, but with the champion now absent, 'Do Bronx' has taken a remarkably brave move.

The Brazilian is set to face off with No.4 ranked Arman Tsarukyan at UFC 300 in April. Given that Oliveira is ranked at No.1, it could be argued that the winner of this bout would be the most deserving contender out there.

However, there are a couple of issues with this idea.

Firstly, if Makhachev wants to come back in June, the turnaround may be too soon for the winner of this bout, particularly if it turns out to be a gruelling one.

Secondly, it could be argued that there isn't that much interest in the champ rematching either of these fighters.

After all, the Dagestani whitewashed Oliveira in their first clash, and while his bout with Tsarukyan was closer, the Armenian hasn't quite developed into a big-name star with casual fans yet.

From a sporting perspective, this would be the fair way for the UFC to go, but based on the other factors, 'Do Bronx' or Tsarukyan may end up disappointed.

#3 Islam Makhachev vs. Justin Gaethje or Max Holloway

The other big lightweight bout at UFC 300 next month will see Justin Gaethje defend his 'BmF' title against former featherweight kingpin Max Holloway.

While that title doesn't exactly mean a lot in terms of rankings or the UFC's other championships, could the winner of this one demand a shot at Islam Makhachev?

It's definitely possible. After all, both men are hugely exciting to watch, are amongst the UFC's most popular fighters with hardcore and casual fans alike, and both would provide Makhachev with a fresh challenge.

There are, of course, caveats to this, even if on the surface, pushing either 'The Highlight' or 'Blessed' as the top contender might make sense.

Firstly, the timing issue could affect this fight just as it could affect Charles Oliveira or Arman Tsarukyan getting the next 155-pound title shot.

In this instance, the problem is likely to be magnified because the chances of this fight being a long and brutal one seem very high.

Secondly, Holloway has never won a fight in the octagon at 155 pounds, with his last foray there seeing him lose to Dustin Poirier. Gaethje, meanwhile, was beaten by Charles Oliveira relatively recently.

Therefore, to see either man leapfrog one of those two fighters might be a bit jarring.

If either Gaethje or Holloway can pick up a highlight reel knockout that instantly goes viral, the UFC may have no other choice than to book a title vs. title bout, but the truth is that the likely brutality of the fight may tie their hands.

#4 Islam Makhachev vs. Michael Chandler

The wild card that nobody seems to be talking about when it comes to the next UFC lightweight title shot is Michael Chandler.

'Iron Mike' has not fought since his loss to Dustin Poirier in November 2022, but there's a big reason for that.

The former Bellator star has been waiting patiently for his long-awaited clash with Conor McGregor. But despite the bout receiving an entire season of The Ultimate Fighter to build it up, it has still not been finalised.

Many fans are now beginning to believe that 'The Notorious' will never return to action, leaving Chandler firmly out in the cold.

If that is the case, then the best thing the UFC could do to make things right for him would be to give him a shot at Islam Makhachev and his title.

Would this be fair from a sporting perspective? Probably not. Chandler has losses to Poirier, Justin Gaethje and Charles Oliveira on his recent record, and handing him an instant title shot could be controversial.

However, he'd also make for a fine and exciting opponent for Islam Makhachev, and the title shot and prestige that comes with it would make up for the promotion's failure to make the McGregor fight happen.

Overall, this doesn't seem like the probable path for the UFC to follow, but stranger things have definitely happened before.

In conclusion, who should Islam Makhachev fight next?

Looking at these four options, the biggest issue when it comes to deciding Islam Makhachev's next challenger is timing.

The winner of the Charles Oliveira vs. Arman Tsarukyan fight would be the most deserving contender, but putting the bout together in the summer would rely on the winner being ready. Given their fight is in April, that might be tricky.

The same can obviously be said for the winner of Justin Gaethje vs. Max Holloway, even if a fight pitting either man against Makhachev would be huge.

Michael Chandler cannot be fully ruled out, but it's likely we'll only see that fight if no other contender is available at the right time.

Therefore, it does feel like the time is right for Dustin Poirier, even if it's arguable that he hasn't earned his shot.

In conclusion, then, the matchmakers would actually be best off waiting for UFC 300 and its fallout to decide.