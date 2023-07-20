Welcome to Sportskeeda's daily MMA News Roundup, where we present the biggest UFC news updates and other stories from the world of mixed martial arts.

In today's issue, we discuss the latest UFC fight announcements, Daniella Hemsley's boxing career after the X-rated celebration, and more.

#3. Dana White confirms Islam Makhachev's opponent, Khamzat Chimaev's return for UFC 294

Dana White made another special announcement on Wednesday night regarding the much-hyped UFC 294 card set to place in Abu Dhabi on October 21, 2023.

Islam Makhachev will be defending his lightweight belt against Charles Oliveira in a title rematch. Despite 'do Bronx' claiming earlier this month that he would not be available for an October date, it seems like the former champion has chosen to step up instead.

Dana White also confirmed Khamzat Chimaev's return against Paulo Costa. Ikram Aliskerov, who was originally scheduled to face 'Borrachinha' this weekend, will face Nassourdine Imavov on the same card.

Watch the announcement below:

#2. Daniella Hemsley is banned from competing by Kingpyn Boxing

Daniella Hemsley has been facing severe backlash on social media for going topless in a wild celebration video after securing a win against Aleksandra Daniel at the recent Kingpyn Boxing event.

Her NSFW act has dragged the promotion through the mud for allowing such an incident to take place on live broadcast without any 18+ warning.

Kingpyn has now addressed the matter, apologizing for the same. They also revealed that Hemsley has been removed from appearing in the final event and that she has decided to take some time away from boxing.

Take a look at their statement below:

Hemsley had previously said she had Kingpyn's approval to expose her chest.

#1. Dricus Du Plessis out, Sean Strickland in: Israel Adesanya

Despite a heated faceoff at UFC 290, laced with racial slurs, Israel Adesanya will seemingly not get to face Dricus Du Plessis for his next title defense.

The middleweight champion took to social media on Thursday to slam the South African for not showing up and welcomed Sean Strickland instead for the fight.

"Dricus Du Pu*sy... You a bi*ch, that's why you're not taking this fight. Your foot's sore... You're out. Strickland, you're in. Let's do 'The Man Dance.' I'll show you how to really dance."

Watch the full video below:

Adesanya is set to defend his belt at UFC 293 in Sydney, Australia on September 9, 2023. Sean Strickland has been bidding for the title shot for a while now, and it seems like Du Plessis' alleged injury has opened up a window of opportunity for him.