Catch up with the biggest UFC updates and other stories with Sportskeeda's daily MMA News Roundup.

Today's issue will discuss Islam Makhachev's return timeline, Alex Pereira's mysterious Instagram post, and more.

#3 Islam Makhachev gives a timeline for UFC return

Islam Makhachev wants to start 2024 with an outing in March. If the UFC cannot book a fight for him within the said timeline, he will not be available till after Ramadan. The lightweight champion made his intentions clear in a tweet on Thursday.

"I'll be ready to smash someone in March, or see you after Ramadan."

The holy month is expected to begin around March 23 and end around April 21, depending on the sighting of the moon.

In an interview with a Russian television show, Makhachev shared that he would like to fight thrice in 2024 and was waiting for a call from the UFC.

#2 Paige VanZant tackles "body-selling" accusations

Paige VanZant, who has recently made a fortune owing to OnlyF*ns and other avenues, often faces fan criticism for the nature of her content. Her followers often accuse her of "selling her body" for monetizing photos and videos that are 18+ in nature.

VanZant tackled the backlash with a fitting reply to the online trolls on a recent episode of A KickA*s Love Story, the podcast she hosts with her husband Austin Vanderford.

"I don't see it as "selling myself". Nobody's allowed to touch me except for my husband... Aren't you [Vanderford] selling your body to Bellator? Or I selling my body to the UFC, I literally sold my body to the UFC. I got broken bones, my face cut up, I got injured, probably concussions, I got a broken nose, my arm broken four times, I tore my shoulder. Isn't that the same thing?"

Vanderford supported her stance with a take of his own, arguing how a large number of people post pictures with "sex appeal" on social media for free, so why not make some money from it as well.

VanZant and Vanderford

#1 Alex Pereira explains bizarre "300" Instagram post

Alex Pereira has finally broken the silence on the "30+300=3" post that drove fans crazy over the past few days.

Many assumed it was a hint at a potential move up to heavyweight to fight Tom Aspinall at UFC 300. Turns out, it was not something quite as complex. Speaking to Oscar Willis of The MacLife recently, Pereira revealed via a translator that the numbers came to him in a dream.

"I had a dream. I got confused about all those numbers. I tossed it on there to see if people could help figure out the equation."

But he also added that he was "very good with his sixth sense" and that it could mean something more as well. 'Poatan' refused to further elaborate on the cryptic post.

The Brazilian opined that a potential clash with Tom Aspinall was not his immediate plan. According to him, Jon Jones is the lineal champion and hinted that fighting Aspinall at the moment, when he is only the interim titleholder, will not be fruitful for him.

Watch the interview below: