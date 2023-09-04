Welcome to Sportskeeda's daily MMA News Roundup, where we present the biggest UFC news updates and other stories from the world of mixed martial arts.

In today's issue, we will discuss Rose Namajunas' UFC Paris injury, a doctor's breakdown of a gnarly leg injury, and more.

#3. Israel Adesanya has one dream yet to fulfill

Israel Adesanya has achieved enough in combat sports to be remembered as one of the greatest ever to do it, long after he's done with the sport. However, there is one thing he's yet to accomplish.

The middleweight champion recently told TSN's Aaron Bronsteter that he would like to have a submission victory on his resume and he plans on fulfilling the dream in his next title fight against Sean Strickland at UFC 293.

"Submission. Definitely want a submission. Might be this fight. I know [Sean]'s gonna wrestle. It'd be dumb not to. So I know he's gonna try mix it up. He's doing this whole thing, man dance, man dance, he's gonna crotch sniff, that's what he's gonna do."

Watch Adesanya speak on the matter below [Kindly expand the tweet]:

Expand Tweet

#2. Rose Namajunas suffered a gnarly finger injury at UFC Paris

Rose Namajunas injured her right hand's pinky finger badly during the first round of her fight against Manon Fiorot at UFC Paris.

The UFC Paris live telecast showed 'Thug' trying to talk about it to her coach and partner Pat Barry, only for him to dismiss it quickly - "You don't need a finger right now."

Namajuna's management team later shared a picture of the finger.

Despite fan backlash against Barry, he may have been right in his stance, as explained by eminent combat sports and ringside physician Dr. David Abbasi.

In a brief breakdown, Dr. Abbasi stated that:

"We probably wouldn't stop a fight for something like this. We can actually see injuries that are far worse... this would not affect the punch as much as a metacarpal fracture or an ulnar fracture. So this would not be enough damage for a doctor to say [it's] enough damage. So, I guess Pat Barry was kind of right."

Watch Dr. Abbasi's comments below:

Expand Tweet

#1. Dr. David Abbasi explains Dylan Reischman's horrific leg break

This weekend saw yet another horrific injury in MMA, which Dr. David Abbasi had taken upon himself to explain to the fans.

Dylan Reischman arguably suffered one of the worst leg breaks in MMA history on Saturday during his pro debut against Jaime Mora in Combat Global.

*GRAPHIC WARNING*

Expand Tweet

The sickening injury left fans worried about the 21-year-old future in the sport.

However, Dr. Abbasi said all hope is not yet lost. He explained in his video that the injury Reischman suffered was "super rare and severe", as he had broken his femur or the thigh bone. Surgery would be inevitable, but afterward, he would be able to walk right away with the help of a rod insertion, possibly similar to the one Conor McGregor got after his leg break at UFC 264.

"This is very serious, going to require surgery which includes inserting a rod on the inside of the bone. Good news is, once that rod is in there, usually these are structured so we can start walking on it right away in rehab. Hopefully makes a full recovery," Dr. Abbasi said.

Watch Dr. Abbasi's explanation below:

Expand Tweet