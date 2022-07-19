Israel Adesanya shares chilling video as he shuns Roe vs. Wade verdict and shows support for Democratic candidate Gary Chambers

Israel Adesanya has openly opposed the Roe vs. Wade verdict while showing support for Democratic Party candidate Gary Chambers. 'The Last Stylebender' shared a chilling video on abortion rights, which is part of Chambers' campaign, and complimented the politician's lyrical skills on the voice-over. The UFC middleweight champ wrote on Twitter:

"…women will die, and there is nothing pro-life about that.” Spittin’ Barz!!!"

Watch the video below:

Israel Adesanya @stylebender

On June 24, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the landmark decision of the 1973 Roe vs. Wade case that made abortion a constitutional right. The ruling has created a social and political divide throughout the country.

Chambers is running from Louisiana to unseat U.S. Senator John Kennedy in the 2022 election. Besides abortion rights, Chambers has incorporated other progressive causes like cannabis legalization into his campaign.

Dana White guarantees a crazy outing for Israel Adesanya's next title defense

Israel Adesanya recently picked up a comfortable unanimous decision win over Jared Cannonier in the main event at UFC 276. 'The Last Stylebender' came under widespread criticism for a fight many deemed lackluster.

UFC president Dana White was asked to weigh in on Adesanya's lukewarm performance against Cannonier. White stated that the middleweight champ successfully defended his title irrespective of whether the fight went according to his expectations.

The UFC honcho noted that the fight was further marked with inaction as Adesanya's opponent also failed to mount any substantial offense. He said during the UFC Long Island post-fight presser:

"He [Adesanya] won. I don’t know if it was the performance that he wanted to give or that he was selling leading into that fight. The other thing is, I don’t think his opponent was very aggressive either. It takes two to make a great fight.”

Following his win over Cannonier, Adesanya called out former kickboxing foe Alex Pereira. With the matchup likely to come to fruition, Dana White has promised a 'bats**t nuts' outing. The 52-year-old said:

"It won’t happen in the next fight. When you’re sitting here in my position, you can’t give too many guarantees. I can say, ‘Stylistically, on paper this should be…’ or, ‘We feel this is going to be…’ — I f****** guarantee you, I absolutely, positively guarantee you, that the next fight that Israel Adesanya fights will be absolutely bats*** nuts.”

Watch White's appearance at the UFC Long Island scrum below:

