"Pay very close attention to who you vote for" - Michael Chiesa, Jeff Molina show concern over Roe vs. Wade being overturned

The Roe vs. Wade ruling was struck down by the Supreme Court of the United States on Friday. The verdict had held that a women's right to get an abortion is guaranteed by the Constitution of the United States. The overruling prompted UFC fighters to speak out on Twitter.

Jeff Molina and Michael Chiesa are two fighters who have reacted to the decision in different ways. Chiesa suggested that in the future, voters should pay more attention to who they are voting into power.

"In light of Roe vs Wade being overturned, it’s imperative going forward that you pay very close attention to who you vote for."

Michael Chiesa @MikeMav22 In light of Roe vs Wade being overturned, it’s imperative going forward that you pay very close attention to who you vote for. In light of Roe vs Wade being overturned, it’s imperative going forward that you pay very close attention to who you vote for.

Jeff Molina, who was more confused than outraged by the ruling, posted an image of himself seemingly dazed in the octagon, with the caption reading:

"*me when I found out Roe v. Wade was overturned."

Jeff Molina @jmolina_125 *me when I found out Roe v. Wade was overturned 🥴🫠 *me when I found out Roe v. Wade was overturned 🥴🫠 https://t.co/TrexZILzt1

The ruling has caused significant debates and discussions within America, with many differing opinions on whether the decision is correct. President Joe Biden has also spoken out, calling the decision "a tragic error." Protests have broken out across the country.

Which states have trigger laws after the Roe vs. Wade ruling?

Arkansas is one of the places to have a trigger law in place, allowing an immediate ban on abortions after the Roe vs. Wade ruling by the United States Supreme Court.

Kentucky, Louisiana, Arkansas, South Dakota, Missouri, Oklahoma, and Alabama have trigger laws allowing bans. Abortion clinics in these states are already closed or closing, with many of the workers being sent home from their jobs after the law change.

Watch the ruling reaction on ABC News here:

Idaho, Tennessee, and Texas will all have their bans in action within thirty days of the ruling. Mississippi and North Dakota are currently waiting for their attorney general's approval before moving forward with the bans.

A volunteer escort at one of the clinics told BBC News that in light of the Roe vs. Wade ruling, wealthier women would be able to travel to other states to get an abortion. However, she feels poorer women might turn to "illegal" or "back-alley" procedures.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far