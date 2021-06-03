"It would be a pleasure for me" - Jan Blachowicz wouldn't mind retiring Glover Teixeira at UFC 266

UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz is set to defend his belt against top 205-lbs contender Glover Teixeira in September. This will be Blachowicz's second title defense, having handed Israel Adesanya the first MMA loss of his career at UFC 259.

Teixeira is also coming off an impressive performance, having submitted former title challenger Thiago Santos in 2020. Considering the fact that Teixeira is now 41, questions are being raised as to whether the bout against Jan Blachowicz will be the Brazilian's retirement fight.

In a recent interview with Submission Radio, Jan Blachowicz was asked what he thought about the possibility of being Teixeria's last opponent in the Octagon.

"It would be a pleasure for me, that I would be his last fight in his life. I will do the best fight I can to give it to him. But I'm sorry Glover, I have to knock you out," said Jan Blachowicz.

Blachowicz was also asked whether he would prefer to be an opponent's first or last-ever UFC fight. He had the following to say on the matter:

"I don't know. I will tell you after the fight, if Glover finishes after our fight... So we will see. But I think the most important feeling is that you won the fight."

"What happens after the fight with your opponent, whether they are still fighting or finish their career, this is their life. And that's it. You don't think about it. For me the most important thing is I'm going to be the winner," added Jan Blachowicz.

Jan Blachowicz created the blueprint to defeat Israel Adesanya

Many in the MMA community such as Michael Bisping have stated that Blachowicz has created a blueprint for how to defeat Israel Adesanya. With Adesanya set to face Marvin Vettori at UFC 263, this theory will be tested.

However, Jan Blachowicz seemed to agree that he had showed the MMA world 'The Last Stylebender's' weaknesses.

"I agree with that. Maybe I show the people how to beat him. We will see you know? But he is still one of the best in the world so we will see. I will watch this fight and we will see, maybe I showed the way how to beat him," said Jan Blachowicz.

