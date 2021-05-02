Jan Blachowicz next fight: When is the UFC light heavyweight champion expected to defend his title?

UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz will defend his title for the second time later this year.

Jan Blachowicz is scheduled to fight former title challenger Glover Teixeira at UFC 266 on September 4. UFC president Dana White has confirmed the news to ESPN's Brett Okamoto.

Jan Blachowicz will defend his light heavyweight title against Glover Teixeira at UFC 266 on Sept. 4, Dana White told @bokamotoESPN. pic.twitter.com/335cYRsHgf — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) April 14, 2021

Jan Blachowicz picked up the light heavyweight title vacated by Jon Jones last year in a title fight with Dominick Reyes at UFC 253. After two rounds of back-and-forth action, the 38-year-old Polish slugger knocked Dominick Reyes out to be crowned as the new king of the 205-pound division.

In his first title defense, Jan Blachowicz faced 'The Last Stylebender' Israel Adesanya at UFC 259 and came out victorious with a unanimous decision win. Fans and bookmakers placed Jan Blachowicz as the 'underdog' for the fight where Izzy went up a weight class to challenge for the LHW belt and become a two-division champion. However, Jan Blachowicz proved his critics wrong and put those doubts to rest, handing Adesanya the first loss of his pro-MMA career.

On the other hand, Glover Teixeira has built up quite the winning streak at 41 years old, with five consecutive wins in the UFC since January 2019. Once unsuccessful in securing the title, the Brazilian veteran is determined to become the light heavyweight champion on September 4.

Hard work pays off I’m so happy and ready September 4 UFC light heavy weight champion — glover teixeira (@gloverteixeira) April 14, 2021

Jan Blachowicz calls out Jiri Prochazka following UFC Vegas 25:

The May 1 card of UFC Vegas 25 saw Jan Blachowicz's former rival Dominick Reyes go up against Jiri Prochazka to secure a shot at the title next. Prochazka came out victorious with an emphatic spinning elbow knockout in the second round that sent Reyes flat to the ground.

Absurd knockout from Jiri Prochazka to finish it in the 2nd round #UFCVegas25 pic.twitter.com/kQZI6eQKBw — BetOnline.ag (@betonline_ag) May 2, 2021

The light heavyweight champion was impressed by Jiri Prochazka's performance as he called 'Denisa' out on Twitter after the fight.

Hey @jiri_bjp.



Me vs you in Cieszyn

🇵🇱 Prince vs 🇨🇿 Samurai

Sword vs Katana

😁 #LegendaryPolishPower — Jan Blachowicz (@JanBlachowicz) May 2, 2021

However, Jan Blachowicz soon confirmed that the aforementioned tweet was posted in a 'humorous' context, like an inside joke between the Slavs. Glover Teixeira is indeed the next contender, he confirmed.

For all those who do not know the Slavic context of the previous post and its humorous nature.



Of course, Glovera is the next contender. I always keep my word 👊🙂. #LegendaryPolishPower — Jan Blachowicz (@JanBlachowicz) May 2, 2021

In any case, Jiri Prochazka might be next in line to fight for the light heavyweight belt.