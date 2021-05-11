"It's a whole another level when you get here" - Dana White on the UFC signing Kayla Harrison

Dana White is not sure if Kayla Harrison is ready to compete against high-caliber UFC fighters yet. Harrison is the 2019 PFL women's lightweight champion and a two-time Olympic gold medalist in Judo.

Widely considered one of the best MMA talents competing outside of the UFC, Harrison holds an undefeated 9-0 record with seven finishes to her name. Her last fight was a first-round TKO win over Mariana Morais at PFL 3 on May 6, 2021.

In a recent interview with Aaron Bronsteter of TSN, Dana White was asked if the UFC would consider signing Kayla Harrison. The lightweight's contract with the PFL will end after the conclusion of the 2021 season. White said that he is not opposed to the idea but doubted whether Harrison's team would want that for her just yet.

“I don’t know if she’s ready. I mean, when she feels like she’s ready, I’m always looking for the best possible people to come in and fight. I just don’t know if her people think she’s ready yet. It’s a whole another level when you get here,” said Dana White.

UFC double champ Amanda Nunes has established new standards of domination in women's MMA. None of the fighters in her division are comparable with her in terms of popularity and dominance.

A large section of the MMA community believes that a fresh name like Kayla Harrison will be a welcome addition to the UFC roster. The featherweight division, in particular, does lack a deep talent pool.

Even though Harrison has competed in the lightweight division for the majority of her career, she successfully made the featherweight limit (145-lbs) in her 2020 bout against Courtney King in Invicta FC.

Kayla Harrison thinks Amanda Nunes is what every female fighter is chasing to become

While talking to the media following her PFL 3 win, Kayla Harrison was inevitably asked about her thoughts on a potential showdown with Amanda Nunes.

Harrison, who trains with Amanda Nunes at American Top Team - said that it is her goal to be the greatest fighter of all time. Harrison added that Amanda Nunes has become what every female fighter aspires to be.

“My goal is to be the greatest of all time. She is currently the greatest of all time. The biggest compliment I could give to Amanda is I hope to fight her one day. That’s the best compliment I could give her because that means she’s the GOAT. She’s what we’re all chasing," said Kayla Harrison.