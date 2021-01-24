"It doesn't sound very positive" - Dana White gives big update on MMA future of Khabib Nurmagomedov

UFC president Dana White implied that Khabib Nurmagomedov would not return from his retirement. The UFC lightweight champion hanged up his gloves after beating Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 in 2020.

With an announcement made at UFC Fight Island 7 last weekend, White said that Khabib would be looking "for something spectacular" at tonight's UFC 257. The event had two lightweight fights at its center. Michael Chandler made a solid debut against No. 6 Dan Hooker in the co-main event and Dustin Poirier registered a shocking win over former double-champion Conor McGregor in the headliner.

Talking in a press conference after UFC 257 in Abu Dhabi, White gave an update to Khabib's decision after both fights unravelled:

"[About the talk to Khabib], he said to me: 'Dana be honest with yourself. You know, I am so many levels above these guys. I [already] beat these guys.' I don't know. I don't know what he is [thinking], but it doesn't sound very positive."

With McGregor's loss and Khabib seemingly continuing his retirement, the UFC will likely match the night's winners in Poirier versus Chandler for the vacant lightweight belt. Charles Oliveira is the other standout in the title picture.

Nate Diaz, Tony Ferguson, Justin Gaethje, and now Conor McGregor also have valid claims for the championship, but they seem to be behind in the line in the promotion's eyes.

What was Khabib Nurmagomedov expecting?

Even though UFC president Dana White tried to convince him on numerous occasions, Khabib Nurmagomedov always seemed to stand his ground regarding retirement.

With a promise made to his mother after the death of his father and coach, Abdulmanap, Khabib retired from the UFC following his win against Justin Gaethje at UFC 254.

White and Khabib met in Abu Dhabi ahead of UFC Fight Island 7 to discuss the probability of him returning to the promotion to compete for one more fight, which, in case of another victory, would make his record even more impressive at 30-0.

However, Khabib gave a frustrating answer to the UFC boss, saying that he would wait to watch how the lightweight bouts in UFC 257 would go before taking his final decision.

According to White, Khabib would be "looking for something spectacular."

Judging from White's reaction at the press conference following Conor McGregor's shock defeat, it seems like the retired champion was not impressed.