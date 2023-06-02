YouTube star turned boxer Jake Paul has been outspoken when it comes to his views on MMA promoters, particularly UFC president Dana White.

‘The Problem Child’ has called White out on numerous occasions, largely slamming the treatment of his fighters, particularly when it comes to their pay.

They keep talking about selling out 21 events in a row but never talking about raising fighter pay, giving them healthcare & fair revenue split.



"You always have something to bitch about, I guess ... these guys get paid what they're supposed to get paid."



"You always have something to bitch about, I guess ... these guys get paid what they're supposed to get paid."

No major sports organization pays its athletes as poorly as Dana White & UFC. If u don't see that then you are one of Dana's sheeps.They keep talking about selling out 21 events in a row but never talking about raising fighter pay, giving them healthcare & fair revenue split.

Today, Paul has once again hit out, although this time, White might not be the target of his latest Twitter rant.

“I don’t like seeing fighters and promoters arguing online. These are the problems with the sport that WE all need to help fix and it’s become all too common for this to happen but at the end of the day the fighter is the customer and the promoter is the one hired to help not tear down the customer. Not to mention the customer is risking his life in there. Always make the customer happy.”

I don't like seeing fighters and promoters argue online. These are the problems with the sport that WE all need to help fix and it's become all too common for this to happen but at the end of the day the fighter is the customer and the promoter is the one hired to help not tear down the customer.

It seems likely that Paul was aiming his ire at lightweight boxer Ryan Garcia and his promoter, legendary former fighter Oscar De La Hoya.

The two men have become embroiled in a bitter argument on social media in recent days.

‘KingRy’ first claimed that his team hadn’t backed him up following his recent loss to Gervonta Davis, and then shot down De La Hoya’s suggestions that he could be aiming for a fight with Manny Pacquiao next.

The two men have since gone back-and-forth on Twitter, throwing a number of insults towards one another. Evidently, this hasn’t gone down too well with Jake Paul.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Ryan Garcia in an explosive public feud with his promoter Oscar De La Hoya overnight… Ryan Garcia in an explosive public feud with his promoter Oscar De La Hoya overnight… https://t.co/qlIEn8XAes

Jake Paul vs. Conor McGregor: What has ‘The Problem Child’ said about ‘The Notorious’ recently?

Jake Paul’s war of words with UFC superstar Conor McGregor dates back years now, but things re-ignited recently after McGregor labelled ‘The Problem Child’ a donkey during an interview with Ariel Helwani.

Paul then retorted during an appearance on his brother Logan’s IMPAULSIVE podcast, stating the following about the Irish superstar.

“Guess what, Conor? I’ll beat the f*cking f*ck out of you, and you can’t box as good as me, and I’m gonna do to Nate (Diaz) what you couldn’t, which is knock him the f*ck out...but that money fight will always be there. And when I knock Nate Diaz the f*ck out, and you realise I’m the biggest fight for you, call me, and I’ll answer.”

Watch Jake Paul discuss Conor McGregor below.

Currently, Paul is preparing for his next match in the boxing ring. He will face former UFC superstar Nate Diaz on August 5 in a clash that is set to air on DAZN pay-per-view.

