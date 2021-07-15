"A lot of people are scared of Dana White, I don't give a s**t" - Jake Paul says UFC fighters deserve better pay

Jake Paul has said that he isn’t afraid of UFC president Dana White as he continues to push for better fighter pay from the promotion.

While there are many fans and pundits alike who aren’t big fans of Jake Paul or his loyal band of supporters, there’s no way of denying that he is making an awful lot of noise in mixed martial arts right now.

Jake Paul goes all guns blazing

The crazy thing is that Jake Paul doesn’t even compete in the sport - he’s a professional boxer instead. Still, that hasn’t stopped him from calling White out over the issue of fighter pay, which he did once again after his pre-fight press conference with Tyron Woodley.

“It’s very important [for him to try and improve their pay]. Goldman Sachs just came out with a study that UFC fighters get 10% of the earnings that the whole UFC gets. Other leagues like the NBA, NFL, they get 50%. Fighters are putting their life on the line, Chris Weidman snapped his shin in half, fighters deserve more.

“A lot of people are scared of Dana White, I don’t give a s***. I said it 10 seconds ago, he’s out there bragging about winning $7 million on blackjack while his fighters are starting GoFundMe pages. So, something needs to change. The fighters are the content, the fighters are the ones who are making the show, and I just think the fighters deserve more.”

This is a problem that’s been brought up time and time again within the context of the UFC, but until there are real steps being taken, Jake Paul is just going to be howling at the moon - because Dana White isn’t going to make any shifts outside of a union forcing him to do so.

The next mission for Jake Paul will be to take on and defeat Tyron Woodley on August 29, but in the meantime, we can expect to hear a lot more from the YouTube star as this rivalry continues to intensify in the midst of a real boom period for the UFC.

