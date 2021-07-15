"I think there is an itch there" - Jake Paul refuses to rule out MMA fight in future

YouTuber turned pro boxer Jake Paul has refused to rule out a future fight in mixed martial arts.

It’s safe to say that there’s no love lost between the MMA community and Jake Paul. Between Ben Askren getting knocked out by him and 'The Problem Child' talking a lot of trash about the sport, we feel like 95% of UFC supporters are eagerly anticipating a Tyron Woodley finish on August 29.

The bizarre rise of Jake Paul continues

If Jake Paul is to be believed, though, he could be tempted by the idea of switching the boxing ring out for the octagon:

“Maybe, I think there’s an itch there, you know? Not anytime soon, but it would be fun to go back in and wrestle and maybe throw some submissions.”

It’s pretty easy for everyone to start dismissing the idea that he could actually pull something like this off. However, UFC president Dana White hasn’t been afraid to dip into the celebrity market before. CM Punk was one prime example of him taking a leap of faith. Even though that didn’t work out, it certainly brought some more eyes to the product.

Jake Paul is starting to become a different animal entirely courtesy of what he’s already been able to achieve. Moving forward, this is a possibility that everyone should be taking seriously.

Still, it’s important to focus on the task in front of you. Jake Paul simply cannot afford to take Tyron Woodley lightly when they step into the squared circle next month. Woodley has fallen down the ladder of relevance in the Ultimate Fighting Championship, but we’re still talking about a guy who has showcased unbelievable power throughout the course of his career.

Jake Paul has clearly come to learn more about his own power and understands how to utilize it in the boxing ring. This is where he’s going to be at a distinct advantage.

Some find it strange to say that he has more experience out of the two here, but it’s impossible to ignore.

