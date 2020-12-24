Jake Paul shares figures of the fight offer that Dillon Danis turned down

Jake Paul has taken to his official social media account to share the figures of the fight that he claims Dillon Danis turned down.

Having more than 14.4 million followers on Instagram, Jake Paul posted an Instagram story regarding the paycheck he offered Dillon Danis for their professional boxing match.

Jake Paul claims he offered Dillon Danis $500k to $1 million to fight him

YouTube superstar Jake Paul has now let fans in on a private chat between him and Danis on Instagram. A screenshot of their private chat from this past Sunday has been posted by Jake Paul on his Instagram story. It read:

“So I figured out what happened. My advisor gave the verbal offer to your manager but after talking to Bear I realized your manager never told you about it because it’s a legit offer and bear said that u said there was no offer…. But I’m cutting out the middle man because this fight is about me and you. Everyone else can fu** off. basically we’re offering you $500,000 to fight at the end of March. Details can be discussed. There is definitely potential to negotiate up to even $1,000,000 and if I have to take some out of my purse to get this done then I will.”

“We have offers out to Bisping, Askren, and another big athlete so time is of the essence. I personally want to fight you the most but if A. you don’t take it right now the odds of us fighting in the future are very slim and B. This obviously is the biggest fight you will most likely ever see, and C. We have other offers out so you need to make a decisions in less than 72 hours otherwise it might fall through..Let me know.”

The screenshot of their private chat, which Jake Paul has now posted on his Instagram story, shows a message sent by Paul to Danis.

As per the conversation displayed in the screenshot, Jake Paul had seemingly offered Dillon Danis five hundred thousand dollars to fight him. Additionally, Paul also mentioned that the amount was negotiable and Danis could even make around one million dollars for the fight.

Jake Paul revealed that UFC legend Michael Bisping, Ben Askren, and another high-profile athlete have also been offered deals to fight Paul.

As of this writing, Dillon Danis is yet to respond to Jake Paul’s claims of having offered him the $500k-$1 million amount for their rumored professional boxing match.

Advertisement

The consensus in the combat sports world is that an MMA fight between the two would see Dillon Danis handily defeat Jake Paul, whereas Paul would be the favorite to win if they compete in a boxing match.

One ought to note that Jake Paul has consistently clarified that he currently doesn’t plan on competing in an MMA fight but rather wants his fights to take place in the sport of professional boxing.