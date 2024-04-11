With only days remaining before UFC 300, Jamahal Hill has sent words of warning to his opponent. Alex Pereira, meanwhile, was busy breaking a record of Francis Ngannou.

Enjoy today's combat sports updates with Sportskeeda MMA's News Roundup.

"Watch what I do to him" - Jamahal Hill's warning to Alex Pereira ahead of UFC 300

Jamahal Hill acknowledged everything Alex Pereira is and is hyped to be during the UFC 300 media day. But he also delivered a cold warning - "Watch what I do to him."

'Sweet Dreams' said about 'Poatan':

"Y'all think - and he is - he's one of the - he's a two-division GLORY champion, two-division UFC champion, kickboxing great, hands of stone, bad man, just a monster, dangerous, scary dude. He's all those things. But watch what I do to him."

Watch Jamahal Hill's comments below:

Expand Tweet

The two lock horns in the main event of the landmark pay-per-view card on April 13, 2024.

Alex Pereira breaks Francis Ngannou's punching record

Alex Pereira recently recorded a score of 191796 on UFC's PowerKube machine with an explosive right hand. While his left hook claims more spotlight, it seems like his other hand was enough to break a record set by Francis Ngannou.

The former UFC heavyweight champion had scored 129,161 units with a single punch back in 2018. His speed was measured at 51,064 foot pounds/per second, which is equivalent to the horsepower of a small hatchback car.

Watch the video below:

Expand Tweet

Islam Makhachev retorts at Max Holloway

Max Holloway recently accused Islam Makhachev of cherry-picking his fights, which did not sit well with the lightweight kingpin. 'Blessed' said that Makhachev should have fought Justin Gaethje in February and dismissed his claims about not getting a suitable opponent.

In response, the Dagestani said on X:

"For the record: since 2021 I fought 7 times, while Holloway did 5 fights and Justin just 4. Do your homework before talking trash about your champ. :)"

Expand Tweet