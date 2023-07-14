Welcome to Sportskeeda's daily MMA News Roundup, where we present the biggest UFC news updates and other stories from the world of mixed martial arts.

In today's issue, we discuss Jamahal Hill's future, possible grappling opponents for Georges St-Pierre's MMA comeback, and more.

#3. Jamahal Hill will step down as the UFC light heavyweight champion

Jamahal Hill plans on vacating his light heavyweight belt because of a serious injury.

An emotional 'Sweet Dreams' revealed on his YouTube channel on Friday that he has injured his Achilles tendon quite severely, which will put him out of action for the near future.

"I've unfortunately suffered an injury. I've ruptured my Achilles.I've unfortunately suffered an injury. I've ruptured my Achilles."

He mentioned how Jiri Prochazka gave up his UFC title when he got injured, which allowed Hill to compete for the belt in the first place. He confirmed that he plans on doing the same.

"He [Jiri Prochazka] gave up the belt and allowed others to not hold the division up, to keep the division moving forward, to keep entertaining, to make sure the people had a champion. And I'll do the same."

Watch Jamahal Hill's announcement below:

This opens up the possibility of Alex Pereira vs. Jan Blachowicz's fight having a title on the line.

#2. Jake Paul scares Logan about a $1M engagement ring

Even though Jake Paul has made his name as a professional boxer now, he sometimes prefers to return to his YouTuber roots and pull a prank here and there.

In the latest video, 'The Problem Child' crashed the place of his brother Logan and his newly-engaged fiancee Nina Agdal. After exchanging pleasantries and congratulations, Jake requests to see the ring his brother had proposed with. As Nina extends her hand, Jake quickly goes on to pull out a diamond testing device and attempts to check the legitimacy of the rock.

Jake puts up a shocked expression, which makes Logan nervous, and pushes Nina to ask if he had proposed to her with a glass ring. As Logan jumps up to check the device, Jake reveals that it was a prank. The $1M diamond turns out to be completely genuine.

Watch the full video below:

#1. Georges St-Pierre is up for all possible opponents, except one

Georges St-Pierre recently broke the internet by announcing he was making a comeback in MMA. The UFC legend will compete in a grappling match at UFC Fight Pass Invitational on December 14 this year.

In a recent video by the UFC, St-Pierre discusses all the potential opponents whose names have been thrown at him. On the list were Nick Diaz, Nate Diaz, Anderson Silva, Conor McGregor, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Khamzat Chimaev, Bo Nickal, Demian Maia, Gilbert Burns, Carlos Condit, and Gordon Ryan.

He agreed that all of them were potentially interesting opponents, and he'd be up to face any one of them, except Ryan.

"If there was a guy that I will not want to compete against in submission wrestling that's Gordon Ryan. Let's pretend I didn't see this," GSP jokingly said.

He also said that he believes he would be an underdog in a grappling contest with Khamzat Chimaev.

Catch his comments in the video below:

