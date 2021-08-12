Javier Mendez names Khabib Nurmagomedov and Daniel Cormier among his best students ever

Daniel Cormier and Khabib Nurmagomedov are two of the best fighters to ever step foot inside the American Kickboxing Academy (AKA), according to coach Javier Mendez.

The AKA head coach has had numerous students who have become UFC champions. In a recent episode of his podcast, the 50-year-old future Hall-of-Fame coach recently named the ones that stood out.

It was no surprise that Javier Mendez mentioned former UFC two-division champion Daniel Cormier and former UFC lightweight titleholder Khabib Nurmagomedov as two of his best students. During their heyday, the pair of teammates dominated their respective divisions with superb wrestling.

BJ Penn

Javier Mendez also gave a shout-out to MMA trailblazers Frank Shamrock and BJ Penn. Shamrock played a massive role in transforming the San Jose, California-based gym into a world-class MMA facility. In addition to fighting, Shamrock also helped train some of AKA's star students.

Penn, meanwhile, was a member of AKA before he transferred to the Jackson-Wink MMA Academy and eventually to RVCA. 'The Prodigy' captured the UFC welterweight and lightweight titles during his illustrious UFC stint.

The AKA patriarch also recognized former UFC heavyweight champ Cain Velasquez before giving props to the gym's new blood Islam Makhachev and Khabib Nurmagomedov's cousins Umar and Usman.

Watch Javier Mendez enumerate his best students:

What are Daniel Cormier and Khabib Nurmagomedov up to?

Former dominant champions and close friends Daniel Cormier and Khabib Nurmagomedov have moved on from their respective pro-MMA careers. Daniel Cormier announced his retirement after losing to rival Stipe Miocic at UFC 252 in August 2020.

Meanwhile, Khabib Nurmagomedov followed the lead of his "big brother" a few months later, calling time on his career after defeating Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 in October 2020. 'The Eagle' retired with a perfect record of 29 wins and no losses.

Today, Daniel Cormier works as a commentator and analyst for the UFC. He is also the co-host of EPSN's DC & RC mixed martial arts podcast. Khabib Nurmagomedov, on the other hand, has focused his time and energy coaching the up-and-coming fighters at the AKA.

Edited by Utathya Ghosh