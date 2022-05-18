Joe Rogan says Michael Chandler's UFC 274 promo was "best post-fight speech" he's ever heard

Joe Rogan is still in awe of Michael Chandler after his UFC 274 performance. The commentator and podcaster could only praise the lightweight for not only his ability in the octagon, but his electrifying post-fight interview.

Rogan interviewed Chandler after his front-kick KO victory over Tony Ferguson. The fight will always be remembered for the knock-out but 'Iron's' promo will also go down in history.

Speaking on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, the 54-year-old admitted that it was the best post-fight interview he's ever witnessed:

"Oh my god. That was the one. When I interviewed him after the fight, it was the best ever post-fight speech I've ever heard in my life. He's screaming 'Conor McGregor!' He's amazing at it. He prepares for his speeches the way he does everything. The way he trains, the way he fights. He's just an animal. He's smart too. Very smart. Very well prepared."

Watch Michael Chandler's post-fight interview below:

Chamatkar Sandhu @SandhuMMA

Michael Chandler. Delivers one of the greatest knockouts of all time and then cuts one of the greatest promos of all time. Home run. Take a bow. #UFC274 Michael Chandler. Delivers one of the greatest knockouts of all time and then cuts one of the greatest promos of all time. Home run. Take a bow. #UFC274https://t.co/0QvP9fqauy

Joe Rogan would also go on to admit that Michael Chandler's front-kick knockout is one of the best knockouts he has ever seen in the sport:

"Chandler's a berserker. He's a wild man. That knockout of Tony Ferguson was the most intense head kick knockout I think I've ever seen. Because it's rare that a guy of Ferguson's level just gets flatlined with a headkick like that. And to have it be a front-kick. 'DC' said it best, it wasn't even like a regular front kick, it was like he kicked a soccer ball."

Listen to Joe Rogan and Cameron Hanes talk about Michael Chandler's promo below:

Michael Chandler and Dustin Poirier exchange words on social media

Although recently admitting to Ariel Helwani that he is dealing with a slight injury to his shin, 'Iron' continues to look for his next opponent.

There were hopes of a bout between 'Iron' and Nate Diaz in July before Chandler revealed his current injury. Now, it appears as though former interim champion Dustin Poirier has his eyes set on fighting 'Iron'.

'Diamond' praised Chandler for doing his research. After referring to him as 'Chinler', a reference to the TKO loss Chandler had to Oliveira, 'Iron' responded and researched when Poirier last lost with a flush KO.

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler are talking chins Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler are talking chins 😬 https://t.co/MnuedzOvDw

In 2016, Poirier and Michael Johnson met inside the octagon. Johnson earned a Performance of the Night bonus for the KO. The loss to Johnson is Poirier's only knockout loss of his career.

Chandler and Poirier find themselves in a precarious position in the UFC. Although 'Do Bronx' is no longer the champion, both fighters have come up short against the Brazilian. A fight between 'The Diamond' and 'Iron' would certainly put the victor in contention for another title shot.

