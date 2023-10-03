Find out about the biggest UFC updates and other stories with Sportskeeda's daily MMA News Roundup.

Today's issue will discuss Joe Rogan's take on drug testing, Dillon Danis' latest bizarre claim, and more.

#3. "Horsesh*t" - Joe Rogan on the efficacy of drug testing

Joe Rogan believes the clampdown on PEDs in the UFC and MMA, in general, is pointless and does not show the whole picture.

During episode 147 of the JRE MMA Show featuring Sean O'Malley and Tim Welch, Rogan pointed out how some substances that athletes were allowed to take also helped enhance performance, thereby suggesting that the tests are futile.

"I just think this whole idea of purity is horsesh*t. The purity in sports in terms of supplementation: are you allowed to take creatine? You are. Well, creatine is a performance-enhancing substance... It's not just physically enhancing, creatine is cognitively enhancing."

Joe Rogan previously defended Sean O'Malley on JRE when the UFC bantamweight champion got suspended for ostarine in 2018. He called the new USADA tests 'f***ing extensive' and slammed them for flagging tainted supplements with "zero performance benefits."

#2. "I'll pull guard" - Dillon Danis on how he can easily beat Francis Ngannou

In a recent appearance on Ariel Helwani's The MMA Hour ahead of his highly controversial fight with Logan Paul, Dillon Danis claimed he could easily beat Francis Ngannou by pulling guard.

Answering whether he has ever considered the PFL a good opportunity for himself, Danis stated that his eyes are on the UFC primarily. He said he only considers Jake Paul a worthy adversary for him in the promotion and labeled every other fighter, including Ngannou, as a 'loser'.

"I'm not going to the PFL, I'm going to the UFC... The only way I'll go to the PFL is if they give me the Jake Paul fight. I don't want to fight anybody in PFL. They're all losers... You know I would beat Francis [Ngannou]. I'll pull guard so easy. Dude, he's terrible."

Fans had a mixed reaction to his comments on social media. While some found it unrealistically arrogant, others assumed he was simply joking around.

#1. Islam Makhachev comments on the UFC 294 venue bias controversy

Charles Oliveira recently addressed in an interview with James Lynch how he felt about fighting Islam Makhachev in Abu Dhabi again for the undisputed lightweight belt. Abu Dhabi, while not Makhachev's native country, is almost like a homeland given the massive fan following and the support he receives.

'Do Bronx' said he did not think it was fair but was accepting of the decision as Makhachev is the champion and gets to call the shots.

Taking offense at Oliveira's comments, Makhachev posted a tweet on Monday calling his next opponent out for making baseless statements. He reminded Oliveira that he flew to Australia to fight Alexander Volkanovski for his last title challenge as well.

Oliveira and Makhachev will face off in their lightweight title rematch at UFC 294 on October 21, 2023.

