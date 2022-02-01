John McCarthy issues apology to Jake Paul and admits he is a fan after Dana White diss track

Jake Paul appears to have won over former MMA referee John McCarthy with his Dana White diss track.

On the latest episode of the Weighing In podcast, McCarthy issued an apology for his critical comments about Paul in the past. What's more, 'Big' John admitted that he's now a fan of 'The Problem Child'. McCarthy said:

"Okay, if you go back a couple of shows, and I said Dana is in over his head with this guy when it comes to social media, he needs to stop. Guess what? He's in over his head. Jake Paul can bring this to another level. I gotta tell you, I'm now a Jake Paul fan. He's cracking me up, dude."

McCarthy apparently appreciated Paul's efforts to come up with creative ways to troll the UFC president. The combat sports analyst added:

"Jake, I wanna issue an apology to you. I wanna say I'm sorry about the 'poodle haircut' that I said. I want to apologize for everything I said that was bad because you are killing me, dude. You are absolutely making me crack up so I wanna thank you for that... Hey, you got to be honest. When someone comes and puts one on somebody like this, you go, 'Wow!' And [Paul is] after [White] and he's just destroying him."

Watch John McCarthy praise the Dana White diss track below:

Paul, of course, recently released a diss track aimed at White and the UFC. Former UFC women's featherweight champion Cris Cyborg even made a cameo in the music video.

John McCarthy is confident Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz will happen

Amid his ongoing feud with Dana White, there hasn't been any news regarding Jake Paul's next fight. John McCarthy is confident 'The Problem Child' will fight UFC superstar Nate Diaz somewhere down the line.

In a previous episode of his podcast, he said:

"Everything has been set up. If you noticed, Nate Diaz was at the Jake Paul-Tyron Woodley fight. You can sit there and say that’s because of Chris Avila, one of his guys was fighting, yes and no. Why did Chris Avila get the fight? There’s all kinds of things that are going on behind the back. It’s a matter of someone getting themselves clear from their contract, which would be Nate, and he would be able to then move on and he wants to fight Jake Paul. That’s what I think he’s gonna look towards doing."

Watch John McCarthy discuss a potential Paul vs. Diaz bout below:

Lately, Paul has been lobbying for a boxing match against former WBC middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., who’s also seemingly interested in fighting the social media star. It remains to be seen who the YouTuber-turned-boxer fights next.

