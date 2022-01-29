Watch: Jake Paul pulls off another stunt to troll Dana White following release of his diss track

Jake Paul has pulled off yet another stunt to troll Dana White. After releasing a diss track against the UFC president a few hours ago, ‘The Problem Child’ has now posted a video to his Instagram Stories featuring a Dana White piñata.

The piñata, that has an image of the UFC boss, is seemingly used as a representation of White. It can be seen in the background as Paul references his diss track and then talks about the piñata.

However, 'The Problem Child' is interrupted midway, as a pickup truck runs over the piñata. A social media user who goes by the username ‘@Kamarumedov’ posted the video clip on Twitter.

Watch Jake Paul’s piñata jibe at Dana White in the video below:

Paul’s most recent expedition inside the ring was a rematch against former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in December 2021. 'The Problem Child' won the fight by stopping Woodley via a sixth-round KO. He then proceeded to challenge UFC icons Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz to face him in the boxing ring.

The 25-year-old is 5-0 as a professional boxer and claims he’d like to eventually compete in the sport of MMA as well. Interestingly, despite the rivalry between Paul and White, many in the MMA community – including legendary former MMA referee John McCarthy – believe that Paul working with White and the UFC would be a great business decision for all parties involved.

Dana White says he’s done talking about Jake Paul

In a recent appearance on the Full Send Podcast, Dana White revealed that he’s not interested in continuing his long-running war of words with Jake Paul. White suggested that he’s done talking about Paul, as he doesn’t expect to promote any of his future fights.

Additionally, White referenced Paul’s challenge, wherein the 25-year-old dared the UFC boss to get drug tested for cocaine. He reiterated that he’d responded to Paul’s challenge with one of his own. Accusing ‘The Problem Child’ of using banned PEDs, White said:

"He [Paul] keeps talking about me with the cocaine thing. I said, 'Let's do drug tests. You can drug test me for the next 10 years with cocaine. And for the next two years I can test you for performance-enhancing drugs.' And he never really responded. He said, 'How about you test all your fighters?' The warlock [Paul’s manager Nakisa Bidarian] should've told him we test all our fighters. We do test all our fighters."

Watch Dana White's full interview on the FULL SEND podcast:

Jake Paul continues to claim that UFC fighters are underpaid, adding that the UFC and Dana White ought to be held accountable for it. White, on his part, has consistently refuted Paul’s claims.

