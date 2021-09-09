"He's got a wife that made a lot of money" - John McCarthy reacts to Travis Browne's comments about fighter pay, says he's in a different position than average UFC fighters

John McCarthy recently offered his two cents on Travis Browne's take regarding fighter pay. The former UFC heavyweight recently found his way to the headlines after he rallied to Dana White's aid on the Talking Business podcast.

Contrary to the popular theme when it comes to fighter pay, Browne showed full support for the UFC president and even resorted to name-calling for those who complain about pay.

🗣️ "It’s like, they’re just whiny little b***hes, and then they go to more whiny little b***hes that’ll write about it." https://t.co/5xkKOQXSCb — SPORTbible (@sportbible) September 9, 2021

While in conversation with Josh Thomson on the Weighing In podcast, John McCarthy opened up about Travis Browne's recent comments on fighters complaining about their pay structure.

Although he meant no disrespect, McCarthy went on to draw a comparison between the likes of Travis Browne and the fighters he flamed for complaining about their pay. McCarthy noted that Browne was in a better position than those fighters as his wife, Ronda Rousey, scaled the highest peaks of success in the combat sports circuit.

"First off, Travis is sitting in a different position. Because he's got a wife that made a lot of money. Good job, Travis! Very nice. You don't have to worry about what he made. Look at what she made!" said John McCarthy.

However, laughing it off and stating that he didn't mean to throw shade at Browne, McCarthy said:

"I love Travis. He's a smart guy, he's doing what he wants. Best of luck to both of them."

John McCarthy on how the pay structure in combat sports functions

John McCarthy subsequently explained the mindset that goes into negotiating and setting up contracts for fighters across the realm of combat sports.

"Here's the point. The promoter is always going to try to get the fighter for the least amount possible. That's his job. That's how he makes money. The fighter is always going to want more. That's their job, to try to get more. You've got to meet somewhere in the middle," said John McCarthy.

John McCarthy later went on to talk about how up-and-coming fighters, for instance, those from The Ultimate Fighter, are the ones who get caught in poorly negotiated contracts. However, those fighters are given the opportunity to prove their mettle during the time frame of shows like TUF, before renegotiating a better deal for themselves.

Catch the entire segment with Josh Thomson and John McCarthy below:

