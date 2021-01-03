Johnny Walker: Height, Weight & MMA Record

Johnny Walker will make his eighth appearance in the UFC on March 27. The light heavyweight bout will be against Jim Crute.

Walker is a Brazilian MMA fighter who started his professional career back in 2013. After competing in several Brazilian fighting promotions, including Jungle Fight, Walker moved to Europe, where he displayed his skills in England and Belgium.

Walker's explosive fighting style caught UFC president Dana White's attention, who invited the fighter to be one of the Dana White's Contender Series competitors.

Walker got himself a contract with the UFC after a convincing performance against Henrique da Silva. Since then, he has entered the octagon on six other opportunities, winning four, and losing two out of those.

Per sources, Jimmy Crute (@CruteJim) vs. Johnny Walker (@JohnnyWalker) agreed to for March 27. Sick matchup between some of the new blood at 205 ... really like this one. pic.twitter.com/nGu7kf2YJ5 — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) January 2, 2021

Johnny Walker most recent bout happened last September when the Brazilian beat Ryan Spann via KO in the first round. Walker will try to make it two wins in a row when he faces Crute in their upcoming light heavyweight match.

Both Walker and Crute were included in the UFC light heavyweight rankings in the last update of the list. While Crute was promoted to 12th, Walker is in the higher position of ninth place.

Johnny Walker Height

Johnny Walker is one of the tallest UFC light heavyweight contenders standing at 6 ft 6 (198cm). The average height of the weight class is 6 ft 2.

Walker has a reach of 82 inches, or 208 centimeters.

Advertisement

A return to form!



🇧🇷 Are we looking at a new & improved @JohnnyWalker? #UFCVegas11 pic.twitter.com/SzwVvHfU6o — UFC (@ufc) September 20, 2020

Johnny Walker Weight

Johnny Walker has competed in two different weight classes in the course of his career. Although the majority of Walker's fights happened in the light heavyweight division, the Brazilian has also had some bouts as a heavyweight.

In his last bout against Ryan Spann, Walker made weight and came to the fight at just under 203 lbs.

None of Walker's heavyweight bouts happened in the UFC as of yet.

Video: Johnny Walker on his win against Ryan Spann, why he’s confident SBG is the right home for him and why he’s thinking about taking a heavyweight fight. https://t.co/bwFlVjxr41 — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) September 20, 2020

Johnny Walker MMA Records

Johnny Walker is a true MMA wanderer. The Brazilian has fought in 17 different fighting promotions, never making more than two appearances with each before joining the UFC in 2018.

Advertisement

Walker has been declared the winner in 18 out of his 23 professional MMA bouts. He also lost five times.

Walker has an aggressive striking fighting style, with 15 of his 18 victories coming out after a knockout. As a brown belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, Walker still needs to improve his game on the ground, achieving success with that style only twice in his career.

From his 18 victories, an astonishing 16 came during the first round, proving the violence, power, and effectiveness of Walker's fighting style.

Walker is one of the most exciting contenders of the new generation of UFC fighters. Walker is keen to prove that he can go even further in the UFC light heavyweight division after his fight with Jim Crute is over.