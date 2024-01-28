After expressing frustration over the current MMA space, Jon Anik has changed his mind about UFC fans. Meanwhile, Ronda Rousey has shared her take on the Vince McMahon saga.

Here are your top MMA updates from Sportskeeda's News Roundup.

Jon Anik issues apology to UFC fans for recent emotional outburst

Jon Anik recently expressed discontentment over "negativity" in the MMA space after facing backlash from fans because of his take on the Sean Strickland vs. Dricus du Plessis fight. He even hinted at possibly retiring.

Anik said:

"I am growing tired of this MMA space a little bit and just the morass of negativity when there is a close fight... I don't know how much more time I have left in this MMA space."

However, in a recent statement, Anik apologized for his statement and admitted that his emotions got the better of him:

"Last week on my podcast, I was in a heightened emotional state following myriad allegations of bias at UFC 297 and I made some regrettable comments relating to the MMA fan base... To those MMA fans whom I've offended, I'm sorry. That was not my intention."

He also confirmed that he will not be retiring and will be part of the commentary team at UFC 298 in Anaheim, California.

Read his full statement below:

Fans readily supported Anik in the comments, stating that he didn't need to apologize for what he said.

Nina-Marie Daniele responds to rumors of a relationship with Sean Strickland

Sean Strickland and Nina-Marie Daniele featuring in several videos and skits together has led MMA fans to theorize that the two are in a relationship. One fan brought it up in the comment section of a recently uploaded backstage video, to which Daniele answered:

"You’ve never had a female friend? Sean is one of my best friends and I’ll always have his back."

Watch the video in question below:

Ronda Rousey reacts to Vince McMahon resigning as TKO's executive chairman

After the recent sexual abuse and harassment allegations, accompanied by graphic text leaks, Vince McMahon resigned from his position as the executive chairman of TKO, the group formed after the merger of UFC and WWE.

However, Ronda Rousey does not believe he is really gone. The former UFC and WWE superstar took to X on the date of the Royal Rumble and said:

"Bruce Prichard is basically Vince's avatar, if he's still around Vince still has a hand in the business. Vince was still running things through Bruce when he was "gone" before."

Read the tweet below:

Prichard is considered one of the most influential people in the WWE who is not named McMahon. While his official rank is executive director, he seems to have a much more concrete hold on the company than just creative direction for television.

Fans praised Rousey for speaking up on the matter, although one must note that leaving the company this past October may have given her a wider berth when it comes to commenting on McMahon.