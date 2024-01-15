Jon Jones to confront Dana White about leaked 2014 DMs? Exploring the chances 

A recently revealed DM chain between the UFC top brass from nearly a decade ago made it clear that all was not well between Jon Jones and Dana White during the former's title reign. Given the sensitive nature of the messages and the pairs' explosive personalities, it appears as though this will need to be addressed by either party or both.

In a DM exchange from 2014 between White and former UFC chairman Lorenzo Fertitta, the duo blasted the then-light heavyweight champion using slang-filled colloquialisms.

The messages were brought to light during the ongoing antitrust lawsuit against the world's premier MMA promotion and displayed an unscrupulous back-and-forth between the pair, blasting 'Bones' for demanding more money during contract negotiations at the time.

Watch a video about the antitrust lawsuit against the UFC below:

Following the reveal of the exchange, one would expect the sometimes-outspoken Jones to address the situation, especially since fighter pay has always been a topic of contention in the promotion.

Former heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou recently revealed that his payday for the Tyson Fury boxing match vastly dwarfed his entire MMA purse. The news is regrettable in that 'The Predator' used to be champion in the UFC and yet failed to make even a fraction of what elite pugilists' earn.

Furthermore, per a report by MMA Fighting, the predatory practices displayed by the UFC during their 2014 contract negotiations with Jones were one of the factors that heralded the need for an antitrust lawsuit against the organization.

Whether or not 'Bones' decides to comment, the promotion is currently in no position to lose star power, especially when fighters like Ngannou are proving that athletes have lucrative opportunities away from the clutches of Dana White and Co.

Furthermore, with PFL's expansion of their talent pool with the acquisition of Bellator, UFC can't afford to lose any more talent in the heavyweight division.

Watch Jon Jones criticize UFC fighter pay below:

Dana White on what makes Jon Jones fascinating

With his illustrious resume filled with wins against the who's who of the sport, coupled with championship wins at two weight classes, Jon Jones is one of the most extraordinary MMA talents of all time, and Dana White agrees.

During an interview with Mike Tyson, the 54-year-old claimed it was truly fascinating to see all Jones has achieved in the sport despite his troubles outside the cage.

Catch Dana White's comments on Jon Jones below:

For context, while few can match his in-cage accomplishments, Jones has, on many occasions, returned failed drug tests. Furthermore, he has had numerous run-ins with the law outside the octagon, including facing charges of domestic violence.